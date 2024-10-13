The Edmonton Oilers continued to struggle as they fell to the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 on Saturday night. Teuvo Teravainen led Chicago with two goals and two assists, while Connor Bedard added a goal and two assists.
The Oilers, who have dropped their first two games of the season, got goals from Corey Perry and Leon Draisaitl. However, they could not keep pace with the Blackhawks, leaving them with a dismal goal differential of 11-2 in their opening contests. Goaltender Calvin Pickard, making his first start, faced 20 shots and allowed five goals.
Quick Hit One: Draisaitl’s Streak Continues
Despite the loss, Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal, extending his 16-game point streak against the Blackhawks. This streak is a testament to his consistent performance against Chicago, as Draisaitl has put up 13 goals and 18 assists during this stretch.
As the Oilers look to bounce back, they’ll need Draisaitl to continue scoring to ignite the team’s offense. The team’s big guns have to be just that – the big guns. Thus far, it hasn’t worked out that way.
Quick Hit Two: Nugent-Hopkins Hits Milestone
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (RNH) recorded an assist on Draisaitl’s goal, marking the 700th point of his career. The 31-year-old forward has been a cornerstone of the Oilers since he was drafted first overall in 2011. In his career, he’s shown a well-rounded offensive game with 251 goals and 449 assists.
His experience and playmaking are keys to the Oilers’ success. He also provides veteran leadership in the dressing room and on the ice. RNH might be one of the quietest great players in the entire NHL.
Quick Hit Three: Slow Starts for Superstars
Connor McDavid and Draisaitl have gotten off to slow starts this season. McDavid, in particular, has managed just one point through two games. Typically, McDavid would be expected to be among the league leaders in scoring right from the outset. His current struggles and the team’s overall play raise questions about the Oilers’ ability to find their rhythm early in the season.
Fans have to hope that McDavid will quickly regain his scoring touch soon. His success is essential to the Oilers’ chances this season. Last night against the Blackhawks, it was odd to see McDavid being kept away from the Chicago net. Was Chicago’s defense that good?
Quick Hit Four: Goalies Struggling Early
Calvin Pickard struggled in his first start, allowing five goals on 20 shots. The Oilers’ goaltending situation is under scrutiny, especially after Pickard and Stuart Skinner had rough starts in their first games. It’s pretty early to panic.
Still, with Pickard’s shaky performance and Skinner’s earlier struggles, the team might need to reconsider its approach in net moving forward. There is likely talk in Edmonton about finding a reliable goaltender. After last season, both the team’s current goalies should be cut some slack. That said, the truth is that good play in the crease will be vital as the Oilers look to rebound from a poor start and compete in a competitive Pacific Division.
What’s Next for the Oilers?
As the Oilers prepare for tonight’s highly anticipated Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames, they’ll aim to regroup and find their offensive rhythm. With the rivalry heating up and both teams looking for early-season momentum, fans can expect an exciting matchup filled with intensity and skill.
