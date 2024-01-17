Teams Are Interested in Marc-Andre Fleury Deadline Trade

Minnesota Wild goaltender, Marc-André Fleury, recently claimed the NHL’s 2nd spot on the all-time wins list, surpassing Patrick Roy. Already a veteran netminder with a stellar reputation, the achievement only makes him more attractive an option for teams that might be looking for a playoff goalie. As the NHL Trade Deadline looms, speculation arises about Fleury’s future with the Wild.

TSN’s Insider Trading reveals that GM Bill Guerin is determined to keep Fleury, confident in the team’s playoff contention. However, while trade rumors swirl, teams are highly interested in Fleury. The Wild are currently prioritize keeping the goaltender, hoping for a postseason berth. That said, other clubs are waiting to strike, if and when it looks like the Wild are out.

When asked if teams are kicking tires on Fleury, Pierre LeBrun noted, “I know there are some teams waiting for the appropriate time to reach out to Wild GM Bill Guerin to ask him what’s going on there, but I didn’t wait, I reached out to Bill Guerin on this day and asked him about Marc-Andre Fleury’s future,” LeBrun said.

“What Guerin said is that they haven’t given up on the season; he thinks they can have a second half surge, they still believe they can be a playoff team. So, they’re not going to have a Marc-Andre Fleury situation if that’s the case. But, Guerin acknowledged that yes, if they fall out of it, he expects teams to call and expects to have a discussion with Marc-Andre Fleury.”

Marc-Andre Fleury trade rumors

Will Fleury Need to Make Up His Mind in the Next Few Weeks?

Fleury has to have the discussion with his agent in the next couple of weeks because he has a full no-move clause. As for teams who might be interested, Edmonton, New Jersey, and Carolina are the most obvious. But, he needs to have a meaningful role, says LeBrun. Fleury won’t join a team where he’s only going to be a backup that doesn’t play.

