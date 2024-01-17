Teams Are Interested in Marc-Andre Fleury Deadline Trade

Minnesota Wild goaltender, Marc-André Fleury, recently claimed the NHL’s 2nd spot on the all-time wins list, surpassing Patrick Roy. Already a veteran netminder with a stellar reputation, the achievement only makes him more attractive an option for teams that might be looking for a playoff goalie. As the NHL Trade Deadline looms, speculation arises about Fleury’s future with the Wild.
TSN’s Insider Trading reveals that GM Bill Guerin is determined to keep Fleury, confident in the team’s playoff contention. However, while trade rumors swirl, teams are highly interested in Fleury. The Wild are currently prioritize keeping the goaltender, hoping for a postseason berth. That said, other clubs are waiting to strike, if and when it looks like the Wild are out.
When asked if teams are kicking tires on Fleury, Pierre LeBrun noted, “I know there are some teams waiting for the appropriate time to reach out to Wild GM Bill Guerin to ask him what’s going on there, but I didn’t wait, I reached out to Bill Guerin on this day and asked him about Marc-Andre Fleury’s future,” LeBrun said.
He added:
“What Guerin said is that they haven’t given up on the season; he thinks they can have a second half surge, they still believe they can be a playoff team. So, they’re not going to have a Marc-Andre Fleury situation if that’s the case. But, Guerin acknowledged that yes, if they fall out of it, he expects teams to call and expects to have a discussion with Marc-Andre Fleury.”
Will Fleury Need to Make Up His Mind in the Next Few Weeks?
Fleury has to have the discussion with his agent in the next couple of weeks because he has a full no-move clause. As for teams who might be interested, Edmonton, New Jersey, and Carolina are the most obvious. But, he needs to have a meaningful role, says LeBrun. Fleury won’t join a team where he’s only going to be a backup that doesn’t play.
Next: McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 9 hours ago
McDavid Wants Hyman at All-Star Game: Did Oilers Fans Fail Him?
Edmonton Oilers fans failed to show up and vote for Zach Hyman and he's...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Will Struggle to Retain Valuable Top-Six Forward [Report]
According to one Edmonton Oilers' journalist, the team is going to struggle to retain...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ilya Samsonov to Start for Maple Leafs vs Red Wings Sunday Night
Ilya Samsonov gets the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday night versus...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Bouchard Goal Gives Oilers Franchise-Record 10th Straight Win
The Edmonton Oilers set a franchise record on Saturday night with their 10th-straight win,...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Bruins Aggressively Shopping For Middle-Six Forward in Trade
According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Boston Bruins actively seeking depth at the forward...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 3 days ago
Flyers and Avalanche Almost Made Big Trade Before Drysdale Deal
According to a report from Philly Hockey Now, the Flyers explored a trade involving...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Boudreau Says Canucks Urged Him to Alter Quinn Hughes’ Role
Former Vancouver Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau says he was urged by someone in the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
What Did Draisaitl Mean By, ‘Going To Do What’s Best for Me’?
Fans and media are trying to read into comments Leon Draisaitl made 'do what's...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 5 days ago
Canadiens Acquire Forward Filip Cederqvist in Trade with Sabres
The Montreal Canadiens have bolstered their roster with the acquisition of forward Filip Cederqvist...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
Calgary Flames Getting Trade Interest on Goalie Jacob Markstrom
According to reports, the Calgary Flames are receiving serious trade interest on veteran goaltender...