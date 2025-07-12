Why Don’t the Sidney Crosby Trade Rumors Go Away?

Trade rumors about Sidney Crosby have circulated for weeks, months, and even years, yet the Pittsburgh Penguins superstar remains firmly entrenched in the city and publicly adamant he’s not looking to be moved. He has called Pittsburgh his home his entire NHL career and NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently said, that Crosby hates it when this stuff starts. He added that someone said to him if you really want Crosby to leave, don’t talk about it.

Still, the speculation continues—why?

Sidney Crosby Penguins trade talk

On the July 1 episode of Real Kyper & Bourne, Nick Kypreos admitted, “I am now more in the belief that Sidney Crosby will be traded; if they’re really bad, the likelihood he’s traded after the Olympics grows.” Friedman admitted he wondered about that, but also said that Crosby is such a creature of habit, “do you want to trade him in-season?”

Insiders who talk about a possible trade all seem to acknowledge that it’s unlikely. David Pagnotta told The Big Show, “Re Sidney Crosby trade rumours: No, I would be still very shocked if it happened at all; it would take an about-face for him to just say okay, I want to move on.”

ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski has long speculated about Crosby’s possible future outside Pittsburgh—if any. “I always assumed if it wasn’t Pittsburgh, it would be Montreal,” he said while on The Sheet with Jeff Marek. Wyshynski leaned more toward the chances of a trade, explaining:

“I’ve long believed that Sidney Crosby will end his career in Montreal. If he’s gonna go anywhere & he’s gonna try to do something spectacular, being part of the legacy and lineage of the Montreal Canadiens. Being part of a team that’s got upward trajectory and have a good chance, maybe (win) a late career championship with a team that hasn’t won since 1993. A team he clearly has a lot of affinity for.”

Fans Are Growing Tired of the Crosby Trade Narrative

Many hockey fans and media members are starting to speak out the other way, suggesting there’s little to no chance Crosby is moved. One NHL fan wrote, “If you’re in the hockey media, please know that the ‘Sidney Crosby being traded’ takes and false rumors are getting tiring and this is coming from a non-Penguins fan.”

It was then asked, “Does Sidney Crosby need to come out and make a damn social media account and tell you all he isn’t leaving for you to believe it, or will people continue to spew bulls— about him being traded?”

Looking ahead to the 2025-26 season, Crosby is set to chase yet another milestone alongside Alex Ovechkin as they approach 1,700 career points, climbing the all-time scoring list together. Perhaps analysts and insiders should start talking about that, and less about the idea of a long-shot trade happening this season.

Nothing is impossible, but given his legacy and deep ties to Pittsburgh, it seems unlikely Crosby will be donning any jersey but the Penguins’. Until Crosby himself declares otherwise, fans will hear regularly about a move, but the trade rumors are probably best taken with a grain of salt.

