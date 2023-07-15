Tampa Bay Lightning Close to Extension with Tanner Jeannot

The Tampa Bay Lightning are nearing a contract extension with forward Tanner Jeannot, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman. While the financial details are yet to be disclosed, Jeannot’s qualifying offer was just under $900K. With a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for July 24th, it is expected that the new deal will exceed the qualifying offer by more than double. A two-year term would provide Tampa Bay with an additional year of team control over Jeannot.

Sounds like Tanner Jeannot closing in on a two-year extension in Tampa Bay — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 15, 2023

Despite not carrying a high price tag, the Lightning have a significant investment in Jeannot. The team acquired him from the Nashville Predators, parting with five draft picks (one in each of the first five rounds) and defenseman Cal Foote. Now, they are close to finalizing a new contract with the 26-year-old forward.

Jeannot, standing at 6 feet 2 inches and weighing 208 pounds, has recorded four points in 23 games with the Lightning, accompanied by 27 penalty minutes. The impending extension signifies the team’s belief in Jeannot’s potential and their commitment to further incorporating him into their lineup. As the negotiations near completion, Tampa Bay looks to secure Jeannot’s services for the upcoming seasons and capitalize on his contributions on the ice.

In the 2021-22 season, the 26-year-old showcased his potential with the Predators, recording an impressive 24 goals, 17 assists, 130 penalty minutes, and 318 hits in 81 games. His performance earned him recognition in Calder Trophy voting and solidified his role as a power forward for the team. He was never able to repeat that success and certainly didn’t when he arrived in Tampa Bay. After the trade, Jeannot’s production plummeted, contributing only one goal and three assists in 20 games. He also missed a portion of the playoffs. Given the nature of his new contract, it’s unlikely he will be considered a long-term cornerstone for the team.

