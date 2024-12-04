Three Reasons the Maple Leafs Should Be Stanley Cup Favorites

It feels like a perennial December conversation for Toronto Maple Leafs fans (hope never dies), but the Maple Leafs are again staking their claim as Stanley Cup favorites. This team looks poised to contend with a new defensive identity, standout performances from key signings, and solid goaltending.

Here are three reasons why the Maple Leafs should be considered the top contender for hockey’s ultimate prize.

The Maple Leafs Have Set a New Defensive Standard

The Maple Leafs’ defensive play has reached new heights this season under Craig Berube‘s system. According to TSN’s Travis Yost, Toronto conceded the fewest even-strength goals in November, with just 2.2 goals against per 60 minutes across all situations—second-best in the NHL.

This represents a significant leap from their previous seasons when their even-strength goals against hovered closer to the league average. While ex-Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe laid the groundwork for this defensive competency, the Berube-led Leafs have embraced a stifling, playoff-ready style that effectively neutralizes opponents.

Chris Tanev: The Best Offseason Signing

Chris Tanev’s acquisition has been nothing short of a revelation. Known for his shot-blocking prowess, Tanev has anchored the Maple Leafs’ blue line with an understated brilliance that doesn’t appear on highlight reels but makes a tangible impact every game.

Chris Tanev Maple Leafs jersey

His fearless shot-blocking has become symbolic of Toronto’s gritty, defense-first mindset. If Tanev can maintain this level of play through the postseason, he will be an invaluable asset in a playoff run.

The Maple Leafs Have Strong Goaltending Without Overreliance

Anthony Stolarz and Joseph Woll have exceeded expectations, consistently delivering high-level net performances. However, the Maple Leafs aren’t solely reliant on goaltending to win games, a stark contrast to past seasons.

Their defensive structure reduces high-danger chances, allowing the goalies to perform confidently without standing on their heads nightly. If Auston Matthews continues to find his rhythm offensively and adds his usual 5-on-5 dominance, this team could combine elite defense with game-breaking offense, making them nearly unstoppable.

How Will the Maple Leafs Stay in the Hunt?

The Maple Leafs must stay committed to their defensive identity to solidify their claim as Stanley Cup favorites while gradually rediscovering their offensive firepower. Sustained contributions from Matthews and Mitch Marner, combined with the grit of their blue line and stable goaltending, will ensure they remain among the NHL’s elite.

Tonight’s game against the Nashville Predators provides another opportunity for Toronto to demonstrate its dominance. If Toronto can continue its solid play, this might finally be the year it turns December hype into June success.

