Snubbed Contender to Make Second Run at Mitch Marner

With significant salary cap space this offseason, the Carolina Hurricanes are expected to pursue Toronto Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner if he becomes a free agent on July 1. The updated speculation comes from TSN’s Pierre LeBrun, who reported that Carolina intends to use what will be close to $36 million in cap space to take a huge swing this summer in free agency, and their top target might be a player they already went after.

The intention is to first re-sign Taylor Hall, Brent Burns, Dmitry Orlov, and Frederik Andersen as pending free agents. But, once they do so, the Hurricanes will still have over $20 million to sign another big-ticket or two.

LeBrun said:

“Yeah, I’ll say it—if Mitch Marner goes to market this summer, I would expect the Hurricanes to be one of the teams trying to be on his list.”

Could the Hurricanes Get Snubbed Again in Free Agency?

Carolina previously attempted to trade for Marner at this season’s NHL trade deadline. However, thanks to his no-movement clause, he elected not to waive or leave Toronto. If the Hurricanes are still eager to finish what they started, the belief must be that he didn’t decline a trade because it was Carolina. As such, free agency could be the Hurricanes’ best chance to land him.

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun reported this week that Marner took time to consider before declining the trade. If it was an immediate no, that might have been a better indicator that he wasn’t remotely interested in the Hurricanes. That Marner took the evening to think about it means he might have been open to them as an option.

Mitch Marner Hurricanes free agency

LeBrun added, “So watch out—Carolina is looking to take big swings.”

Marner, 28, is expected to be the biggest free agent on the market if he gets there. While multiple teams will likely pursue Marner, LeBrun notes, “The Hurricanes are probably not done chasing Mitch.”

Next: Draisaitl Run & NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks