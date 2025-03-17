Draisaitl Run & NHL Trade Talk Roundup: Oilers, Sharks, Canucks

In our NHL Trade Talk morning roundup, Leon Draisaitl extended his point streak to 18 games, setting an NHL best this season. Meanwhile, the San Jose Sharks are officially out of the playoff mix. Finally, Filip Chytil went straight to the dressing room after getting hit from behind in a game versus the Chicago Blackhawks. He will miss time for the Vancouver Canucks.

Leon Draisaitl Extends Career-High Point Streak to 18 Games in Oilers’ Win

Leon Draisaitl’s game has hit another level this season, and he continued to put up numbers offensively on Sunday night as he extended his career-high point streak to 18 games. He posted an assist in the Edmonton Oilers’ 3-1 victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Draisaitl set up Corey Perry’s power-play goal in the first period, bringing his total to 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) during the streak.

Draisaitl joins elite company as one of only four Oilers to record a point streak of 18 or more games, alongside Wayne Gretzky, Paul Coffey, and Jari Kurri. His consistency has been key in Edmonton’s push toward the playoffs, and he remained hot as the Oilers were struggling since the 4 Nations Face-Off Tournament ended. Edmonton now sits second in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights by four points.

Draisaitl also reached another 100-plus point season and reflected on his milestone this weekend. “I love being an Oiler, it means the world to me. I have teammates that understand me, and without them, none of this is possible.”

Leon Draisaitl point streak extends to 18 games.

Sharks Officially Eliminated from Playoff Contention for Sixth Straight Season

The San Jose Sharks have been mathematically eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the sixth consecutive season. The St. Louis Blues won 7-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday, which means the Sharks can’t get in.

Sitting at 18-41-9, it wasn’t expected that San Jose would be competing for a playoff spot this season, but being mathematically out of the race this early has to sting a little.

The future is bright for rookie center Macklin Celebrini, who is set to be a future star, but this Sharks team still has a long way to go before it can be a legitimate threat. The organization is hoping its young core will develop into a playoff contender in the coming years. They have 16 draft picks over the next two seasons, many of them first and second-round selections.

With high draft picks and prospects on the rise, San Jose could take steps forward in 2025-26.

Chytil to Miss Time for Canucks

Filip Chytil has entered concussion protocol and will not play tonight against Utah Hockey Club. Head coach Rick Tocchet says Chytil is out with a concussion. Tocchet said Chytil felt OK but was in the protocol. They’ll see how he is over the next 48 hours before deciding if he’ll go on the trip.

Kiefer Sherwood sent a warning to Jason Dickinson, who hit Chytil late in the game: “He’s going to have to answer the bell next year…that was a dirty hit, unnecessary, 6–2, and then he doesn’t have the whatever to step on the ice after.” “It is what it is, we’ll get him next year.”

