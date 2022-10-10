Oilers Solve Cap Concerns Without Need to Trade Jesse Puljujarvi

The Edmonton Oilers will be under the salary cap ceiling heading into the 5 pm hour on Monday when NHL teams need to officially finalize their opening night rosters. With a few moves in the final days leading up to the deadline, Edmonton was able to make a couple of adjustments to put themselves in a position to start the season under the cap. And, more transactions could be coming.
The good news for fans of The Bison King is that one move that likely won’t be coming is a trade that will see Jesse Puljujarvi leave the organization.
Leading up to Monday’s deadline, the Oilers made a few plays to get themselves cap compliant. The team traded Dmitri Samorukov to the St. Louis Blues for Klim Kostin. This move came around the same time Edmonton waived forward Devin Shore in a salary cap move.
As Puck Pedia points out, Brad Malone will likely stay on the roster for Monday’s submission which will put the team $7,116,835 over cap. But, by placing Oscar Klefbom, Mike Smith and Tyler Benson on LTIR, they will maximize their LTIR pool $7.117 million, with just $165 to spare.
Are there other moves the Oilers could make? Perhaps they’ll sign Jason Demers who was on a PTO with the team. I reached out to Puck Pedia and asked how that would work and their response was, “If they were to sign him, he’s likely signed and immediately waived for the purposes of AHL assignment so he won’t count against the cap.” In other words, it’s certainly possible and the Oilers did value what he brought to the team during camp.
Mark Spector of Sportsnet also reports, “Likely Oilers swap out Broberg for Niemelainen on Tuesday. The big Finn won the job at camp. Broberg flat out lost it.”
What About Jesse Puljujarvi?
These moves mean Puljujarvi is staying put, at least for now. The Oilers aren’t in a cap crunch situation where there’s a dire need to move him ahead of Monday’s deadline. That said, if he performs well and ups his value and thus creates a trade market for his services, this is something GM Ken Holland might consider. At the same time, if Puljujarvi starts the year off well, he’ll get opportunities to play in an elevated role and could cement himself a spot on this Oilers’ roster.
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Oilers Solve Cap Concerns Without Need to Trade Jesse Puljujarvi
The Edmonton Oilers have done their salary cap juggling and figured out a way...
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks completed a salary cap relief trade that provided...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Could Make Major Changes This Coming Offseason
If the Winnipeg Jets don't get off to a good start this regular season,...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Dallas Stars Sign Jason Robertson to 4-Year Extension
The Dallas Stars have signed Jason Robertson to a four-year extension worth $7.75 million...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bruins, Stars Struggling With Big Names Due to Salary Cap Jump?
The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins are two of the teams facing tough decisions...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
How Much is Your Hockey Fandom Worth?: This Quiz Will Tell You
Because the sports industry is booming and only growing, did you know that your...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
The St. Louis Blues are said to be one of the teams inquiring about...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Darryl Sutter Takes Shot at Matthew Tkachuk’s Lack of Leadership
Did Darryl Sutter see an opening to send a subtle shot at Matthew Tkachuk...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Was It Mike Babcock’s Fault the Maple Leafs Players Quit on Him?
Mike Babcock was a Hall of Fame NHL coach. He was fired by the...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 10 – Subban, Chara, Yandle Retire, MacKinnon Signs
On this episode, we talk the retirement news for P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara and...
Pingback: Oilers Solve Cap Problems Without Requirement to Profession Jesse Puljujarvi | Gems Hockey
Pingback: Slafkovsky Will Start NHL Season on Canadiens Main Roster
Pingback: Slafkovsky Will Start NHL Season on Canadiens Main Roster – Hockey 1 on 1