Skinner Talks Mental Growth and New Mindset Ahead of Oilers’ Season

Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner debuted a fresh new look in Monday’s preseason matchup against the Seattle Kraken. But his gear isn’t the only thing that’s changed about the starter. The 26-year-old Skinner opened up about his personal and professional growth and development over the last 12 months, possibly foreshadowing a brand new version of the Oilers’ starter.

Following Tuesday morning’s practice, Skinner spoke to reporters, sharing insight into his revolutionized mindset. In response to being asked if he is a different person and player than he was 12 months ago, Skinner stated, “Yeah, very different.”.

He further opened up, stating that the rollercoaster of the season and playoffs helped him grow immensely, both as a player and a person. Skinner finds importance in debriefing a season, looking at certain moments and plays where he could’ve done better. Stating he searches for a way “to come into the next season even better.”.

But Skinner also understands the importance of going through tough times. A vital component of growth is failure. He hammers this point home by saying, “I think the way everything kind of happened, the things that I’ve been able to go through as a person and as a hockey player, it helps you grow. You can take it either way. So for me, it’s just trying to learn and trying to be the best that I can possibly be.”.

Mental Fortitude Has Been a Problem Area For Skinner

The often scrutinized goaltender previously talked about mental blocks in his play. Particularly in the Round Two matchup against the Vancouver Canucks, where Skinner found himself on the bench for two games after poor performances. Furthermore, Skinner offered insight into his headspace after a regular-season defeat against the St. Louis Blues: “I just didn’t feel fantastic physically or mentally.”.

Stuart Skinner Oilers Game 6

Both times Skinner bounced back quickly. Each experience of overcoming mental defeat molds him into what Kris Knoblauch describes as level-headed. Skinner reflects on these times of distress almost fondly. “Everything can be a blessing in disguise”.

All of this is an exciting development, as one of his weaknesses is consistency. The young goalie has struggled to uphold his elite play for an entire season. Choosing to be so public about his mental growth and stronger mindset indicates a new level of confidence.

After everything Skinner has gone through in the last 365 days, he has seemingly come out the other side a stronger person and player. Excitement builds as the days to opening night dwindle. Skinner looks to prove the worth of his new mindset by having a consistent season with little to no mental blocks affecting his play.

Skinner looks to get the start Wednesday night as the Oilers take on the Seattle Kraken in their penultimate preseason game.

