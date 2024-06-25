Senators Trade for Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators have acquired goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in exchange for (Boston’s original) 2024 first-round draft pick (no. 25 overall), center Mark Kastelic, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. As part of the transaction, the Senators will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary.
Both the Bruins and Senators have confirmed the deal, one that was finalized just minutes before puck drop of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.
Jeremy Swayman is expected to sign a significant contract as a restricted free agent with the Bruins this summer. That made a Linus Ullmark trade to Ottawa possible. Ullmark reportedly had the Senators on his no-trade list, but he clearly was open to waiving for the Sens. It is expected the team will try to immediately sign him to a long-term extension.
Ullmark, who joined Boston in 2021 on a four-year, $20 million deal, excelled after inconsistent seasons in Buffalo. In 2022-23, he dominated, winning 40 of 48 starts with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV%, earning the Vezina Trophy. His performance dipped this season, but he remained above average.
Boston, needing to sign Swayman long-term, couldn’t afford to keep both goalies. Ottawa, struggling with goaltending, hopes Ullmark will improve their situation. Korpisalo and Forsberg both underperformed last season.
Next: Odd Mitch Marner Rumors Surface on Game 7 Day of Stanley Cup Final
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Key Names Miss Practice for Oilers and Panthers Ahead of Game 7
Some key names were not on the ice and missed practice for the Edmonton...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets’ Top Prospect, Rutger McGroarty, May Be On The Trade Block
Winnipeg Jets' top prospect in Rutger McGroarty may be looking for a trade out...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Maple Leafs’ Mark Giordano Still Has Desire To Play Next Season
The Leafs' defender still has the desire to play in the NHL. He will...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Win Game 6, Force Game 7 in the Stanley Cup Final
The Edmonton Oilers have given themselves a shot at a historic Stanley Cup win...
-
Featured/ 4 days ago
Flames Have Cap Space, Could Be Active In Free Agency
Calgary will have over $20 million in cap space during the offseason. Will the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Janmark Open to Discount with Oilers, Desharnais Maybe Not
Reports are surfacing that Mattias Janmark might be open to a team-friendly extension and...
-
Calgary Flames/ 5 days ago
Devils Land Goaltender Jacob Markstrom from Flames in Big Trade
The New Jersey Devils have made a significant move to bolster their goaltending, acquiring...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 6 days ago
McDavid Shines as Oilers Win Game 5, Bring Stanley Cup Final Back to Edmonton
The Edmonton Oilers won Game 5 on the back of Connor McDavid's second four-point...
-
NHL News/ 6 days ago
Is Past-His-Prime Mark Giordano Still Valuable to the Maple Leafs?
The Toronto Maple Leafs are on the lookout for a good defenceman to fill...
-
Calgary Flames/ 6 days ago
3 Calgary Flames Hot Takes For The 2024-25 NHL Season
Here are 3 hot takes or predictions regarding the Calgary Flames in 2024-2025. Some...