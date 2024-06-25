Senators Trade for Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins

The Ottawa Senators have acquired goaltender Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins in exchange for (Boston’s original) 2024 first-round draft pick (no. 25 overall), center Mark Kastelic, and goaltender Joonas Korpisalo. As part of the transaction, the Senators will retain 25% of Korpisalo’s remaining salary.

Both the Bruins and Senators have confirmed the deal, one that was finalized just minutes before puck drop of Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers.

Jeremy Swayman is expected to sign a significant contract as a restricted free agent with the Bruins this summer. That made a Linus Ullmark trade to Ottawa possible. Ullmark reportedly had the Senators on his no-trade list, but he clearly was open to waiving for the Sens. It is expected the team will try to immediately sign him to a long-term extension.

Ullmark, who joined Boston in 2021 on a four-year, $20 million deal, excelled after inconsistent seasons in Buffalo. In 2022-23, he dominated, winning 40 of 48 starts with a 1.89 GAA and a .938 SV%, earning the Vezina Trophy. His performance dipped this season, but he remained above average.

Linus Ullmark to Ottawa Senators trade rumors

Boston, needing to sign Swayman long-term, couldn’t afford to keep both goalies. Ottawa, struggling with goaltending, hopes Ullmark will improve their situation. Korpisalo and Forsberg both underperformed last season.

