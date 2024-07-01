Shane Pinto Reportedly Request Trade from Senators

Shane Pinto has reportedly asked the Ottawa Senators for a trade, following stalled contract negotiations. According to Pierre LeBrun, talks between the Senators and Pinto have hit a deadlock, leading the 23-year-old centerman to seek a move away from Ottawa.

Hearing that talks have stalled between the Ottawa Senators and Shane Pinto. Could lead to Pinto asking for a trade. Stay tuned. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2024

Bruce Garrioch reports that the Senators had extended a qualifying offer to Pinto. However, with free agency approaching, there are indications that Pinto’s camp was exploring offer sheet options. If an offer sheet with an average annual value (AAV) between $4.58 million and $6.7 million is signed, the compensation would be a first and third-round pick, as detailed by CapFriendly. But, recent updates suggest the Senators and Pinto’s camp have mutually agreed it’s time to explore trade options.

Jimmy Murphy of The Sick Podcast has noted that the New York Islanders, Boston Bruins, and Montreal Canadiens are among the teams interested in acquiring Pinto. The young forward, who missed the first half of the 2023-24 season due to a gambling suspension, remains a highly sought-after talent despite the setback.

Pinto’s potential departure could be a significant loss for Ottawa, as he is considered a rising star. With contract negotiations at a standstill, the Senators risk losing leverage in any potential trade, making it a critical juncture for the team’s future and Pinto’s career trajectory.

