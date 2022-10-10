Senators Sign Brassard to One-Year Contract

The Ottawa Senators announced early Monday that they have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Brassard, 35, was able to secure himself a guaranteed contract after agreeing to attend the Senators camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO) in mid-September. He is the latest of several additions up front on this roster, one that should suddenly be quite competitive.

This is a reunion of sorts, as Brassard was a member of the Sens for parts of two seasons from 2016-2018. He played well during that time, accumulating 32 goals and 77 points in 139 regular season games, along with four goals and 11 points in 19 outings. Despite that, he will forever be remembered as the main player required in a deal that saw now superstar forward Mika Zibanejad head to the New York Rangers.

During his prime, Brassard was a player who was capable of putting up 50+ points. Those days have past, however, as father time has resulted in a decline. That said, he still proved to be valuable last season, recording 16 points in 31 games with the lowly Philadelphia Flyers before being shipped to the Edmonton Oilers at the deadline. After the acquisition, he recorded three points in 15 outings.

Since being traded by the Sens during the 2017-18 season, Brassard has had a tough time finding a new home. He has spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, and most recently as mentioned both the Flyers and Oilers over the past five years. He will undoubtedly be hoping that he can remain in Ottawa for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, though if the team finds themselves out of the playoff hunt by the deadline, he could very well be shipped off once again given his one-year deal.

