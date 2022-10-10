Senators Sign Brassard to One-Year Contract

The Ottawa Senators announced early Monday that they have signed veteran forward Derick Brassard to a one-year, $750,000 contract.
Related: Coyotes Release Chiasson, Claim Valimaki from Flames
Brassard, 35, was able to secure himself a guaranteed contract after agreeing to attend the Senators camp on a professional tryout offer (PTO) in mid-September. He is the latest of several additions up front on this roster, one that should suddenly be quite competitive.
This is a reunion of sorts, as Brassard was a member of the Sens for parts of two seasons from 2016-2018. He played well during that time, accumulating 32 goals and 77 points in 139 regular season games, along with four goals and 11 points in 19 outings. Despite that, he will forever be remembered as the main player required in a deal that saw now superstar forward Mika Zibanejad head to the New York Rangers.
During his prime, Brassard was a player who was capable of putting up 50+ points. Those days have past, however, as father time has resulted in a decline. That said, he still proved to be valuable last season, recording 16 points in 31 games with the lowly Philadelphia Flyers before being shipped to the Edmonton Oilers at the deadline. After the acquisition, he recorded three points in 15 outings.
Since being traded by the Sens during the 2017-18 season, Brassard has had a tough time finding a new home. He has spent time with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, and most recently as mentioned both the Flyers and Oilers over the past five years. He will undoubtedly be hoping that he can remain in Ottawa for the entirety of the 2022-23 campaign, though if the team finds themselves out of the playoff hunt by the deadline, he could very well be shipped off once again given his one-year deal.
Next: Maple Leafs Quick Hits: Nylander, Malgin & Simmonds
More News
-
Featured/ 2 days ago
Win/Win: Canucks Trade Dickinson to Blackhawks for Stillman
The Vancouver Canucks and Chicago Blackhawks completed a salary cap relief trade that provided...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Jets Could Make Major Changes This Coming Offseason
If the Winnipeg Jets don't get off to a good start this regular season,...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Dallas Stars Sign Jason Robertson to 4-Year Extension
The Dallas Stars have signed Jason Robertson to a four-year extension worth $7.75 million...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
Bruins, Stars Struggling With Big Names Due to Salary Cap Jump?
The Dallas Stars and Boston Bruins are two of the teams facing tough decisions...
-
NHL News/ 1 week ago
How Much is Your Hockey Fandom Worth?: This Quiz Will Tell You
Because the sports industry is booming and only growing, did you know that your...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Blues Among Teams Interested In Trading for Jakob Chychrun
The St. Louis Blues are said to be one of the teams inquiring about...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 weeks ago
Darryl Sutter Takes Shot at Matthew Tkachuk’s Lack of Leadership
Did Darryl Sutter see an opening to send a subtle shot at Matthew Tkachuk...
-
NHL News/ 2 weeks ago
Was It Mike Babcock’s Fault the Maple Leafs Players Quit on Him?
Mike Babcock was a Hall of Fame NHL coach. He was fired by the...
-
NHL News/ 3 weeks ago
NHL Trade Talk Podcast – Ep. 10 – Subban, Chara, Yandle Retire, MacKinnon Signs
On this episode, we talk the retirement news for P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara and...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 weeks ago
P.K. Subban, Zdeno Chara, and Keith Yandle Retire from the NHL
Three big-name defensemen have retired from the NHL on Tuesday as Zdeno Chara, P.K....