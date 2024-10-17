Is Sebastian Cossa the Red Wings Goalie of the Future?

The Detroit Red Wings decided to trade up to select goaltender Sebastian Cossa with the No. 15 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. That signaled their commitment to solidifying their future in the net. Cossa, the highest-drafted Red Wings goalie since 1973, has shown flashes of brilliance throughout his young career.

As he continues to develop, he’s quickly becoming a key player in Detroit’s long-term plans.

Cossa Had a Dominant Start in the WHL

Cossa’s impressive journey began with the Edmonton Oil Kings of the WHL. His breakout 2019-2020 rookie season put him on the NHL radar, where he posted a 21-6-2 record, a stellar 2.23 goals-against average (GAA), and a .921 save percentage across 33 games. Cossa continued his solid form the following season, achieving a remarkable 17-1-1 record in just 19 games. His 1.57 GAA and .941 save percentage made him one of junior hockey’s most promising young goaltenders.

Cossa Has International and Professional Experience

Cossa also represented Canada at the World Junior Championships, adding valuable international experience to his resume. His strong performance at the tournament further solidified his reputation as a top prospect.

After his time in the WHL, Cossa jumped to professional hockey. He split time between the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins and the ECHL’s Toledo Walleye. His first season in the ECHL saw him play 46 games, recording a solid 2.56 GAA and a .913 save percentage. As he adjusted to the professional level, Cossa’s stats reflected his potential. He worked through the growing pains many young goalies face. However, he came out the other end better for the process.

Cossa’s development has been promising in the AHL, where he has steadily improved. In the 2022-2023 season, he played 40 games with Grand Rapids. That season, he posted a 2.41 GAA and a .913 save percentage. He was perfecting his ability to handle the rigors of professional hockey.

His strong start to the 2024-2025 season has been incredibly encouraging. In his first two games, Cossa has stopped 64 of 68 shots. His .941 save percentage has already begun to help him stake his claim as Detroit’s future goaltender. At just 21 years old, Cossa’s trajectory suggests that he could soon be challenging for an NHL roster spot.

Cossa’s Path to Becoming the Red Wings Future Goalie

The Red Wings have long struggled with consistency in the net. Cossa’s development provides hope for stability in the future. Detroit’s current goaltending situation has Cam Talbot as the starting goalie. However, he’s getting a bit long in the tooth for an NHL goalie. Ville Husso faces an uncertain future and was recently waived by the team. That makes Cossa’s continued success in the AHL crucial.

As Cossa continues to develop, his progression in the AHL will be crucial. Grand Rapids is giving him the starting opportunities he needs to refine his game. And, no doubt, the parent Red Wings are watching. What can Detroit fans look forward to from Cossa in the future?

The Bottom Line for Cossa’s Red Wings Future

Cossa’s rapid ascent through the Red Wings’ system showcases his potential to become the franchise’s next star goaltender. As Detroit rebuilds, Cossa stands out as a key player who could help lead the team back to contention. His journey from junior hockey standout to AHL prospect is a testament to his skill, work ethic, and potential as Detroit’s goaltender of the future.

