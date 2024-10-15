NHL Trade Talk Daily Recap: October 14, 2024

In today’s NHL Trade Talk Recap, today’s rundown covers the Toronto Maple Leafs and trade talk, the Edmonton Oilers’ early slump, Linus Ullmark is out for the Ottawa Senators, and Ville Husso cleared waivers for the Detroit Red Wings.

Here’s a summary of today’s top NHL stories, covering team developments, trade speculation, and key takeaways from recent games. Stay informed with the latest insights as teams navigate the early challenges of the season.

8 Teams Fit in Trade Speculation for Maple Leafs’ Timothy Liljegren

With trade rumors swirling around Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Timothy Liljegren, several columnists have identified eight potential landing spots for him. Could the Maple Leafs be preparing to move a key defenseman as they look to address other roster needs?

Craig Berube might finally play Timothy Liljegren, but are the Maple Leafs looking at trades?

The Edmonton Oilers were mentioned by a couple of sources, but is there anything brewing between the two teams? And, who else would make for a good fit?

Maple Leafs Ice Time Analysis in Home Opener vs. Penguins

Toronto’s home opener victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins provided valuable insight into how new Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube manages his roster. A breakdown of the players with the most ice time reveals surprises and potential shifts in the team’s forward-line strategy.

Four Key People Who Can Help Oilers Overcome Early Slump

The Edmonton Oilers are struggling early in the season, but four key figures can help them get back on track. The article explores who needs to step up, from leadership on the ice to coaching adjustments.

And, it’s not just players either. This is a problem that might be bigger than just the guys on the ice.

Linus Ullmark Out for Senators, Dealing with Possible Injury

Ottawa Senators goaltender Linus Ullmark may be sidelined due to injury concerns. In response, the team called up Mads Søgaard from the AHL to provide cover, raising questions about how long Ullmark might be out.

And, if Ullmark is out for any real length of time, what happens? We got a glimpse of what might happen as the Senators let in seven goals in a goal-heavy overtime win against the Los Angeles Kings. Can the Senators win if they’re giving up that many goals?

4 Winnipeg Jets Takeaways from OT Win Over the Wild

The Winnipeg Jets secured a thrilling 2-1 overtime win against the Minnesota Wild. Here are the four most significant takeaways from the game, including key performances and strategic adjustments that led to their success.

The Six Maple Leafs Best Players After Three Games

As the Toronto Maple Leafs continue their strong start to the season, six players have stood out as key contributors. Ironically, one of the players most likely expected to be the bigger difference-maker has been one of the least productive members of the roster.

Auston Matthews hasn’t put up a point yet for the Maple Leafs. When will he break out?

Find out who has led the way in these early games and how they’ve impacted the team’s success.

Oilers 0-3 After Disallowed Goals and Missed Chances Light Flames

The Edmonton Oilers are 0-3 after missed opportunities and disallowed goals cost them a 4-1 loss to the Calgary Flames. Can the Oilers shake off these early-season frustrations and find their form?

Edmonton had a poor start last season and the roster was able to rebound and go on a run. Can they count on that happening again, or is it extremely important they cut these three losses off before it gets uncomfortable?

Cap Issues & Poor Play Lead Red Wings to Put Husso on Waivers

After disappointing performances and cap space struggles, the Detroit Red Wings have placed goalie Ville Husso on waivers. What led to this decision, and what’s next for the Red Wings’ goaltending situation?

Husso cleared waivers, which isn’t a huge surprise based on his salary.

