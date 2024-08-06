How Ryan Smith Revolutionized Hockey in Utah and the NHL

April 18, 2024, is a date the NHL and Ryan Smith and his family will always remember. On this day, the NHL’s newest franchise, the Utah Hockey Club, was officially purchased by the Smith family, marking the start of a new era for the league and the team. Eager to bring a Stanley Cup to Utah, Smith recognized the importance of building a strong foundation, starting with the entry draft.

Entering the 2024 NHL Entry Draft in Las Vegas, the Utah Hockey Club held two first-round picks: the 6th and 24th overall selections. With significant draft capital at their disposal, the importance of this draft was clear, as it signified a pivotal moment in the team’s rebuild and their quest for future success.

Utah Feels They Had a Successful 2024 NHL Entry Draft

In the lead-up to the draft, Dan Rosen, senior NHL writer, sat down with Ryan Smith, who shared his excitement about the franchise’s first-ever selection. “It’s the first time, the first moment,” Smith said. “There’s a kid who has worked his entire life to get to this moment and he gets to be the very first draft pick in the Utah franchise history. That’s pretty incredible. That’s something that no one else is ever going to be able to say. I’ve learned in life that so much is about the story you can tell, and that’s a pretty cool story to tell.”

Ryan Smith Utah Hockey Club NHL Draft

Smith’s understanding of the draft’s impact on both the player and the franchise is significant, as many Stanley Cup-winning teams begin their journey with the entry draft. With the 6th pick, the Utah Hockey Club’s first-ever selection was Tij Iginla, son of former NHL All-Star Jarome Iginla. This was a fantastic pick for Utah, as they needed skill on the wing to complement their wealth of centers. Bringing an esteemed hockey family into their new organization signals their serious intentions.

Eighteen picks later, Utah selected Cole Beaudoin, a two-way center who will help solidify one of the NHL’s top prospect cores. On day two, Utah made nine more selections, bringing their total to 11 picks in their first-ever draft. What a way to start.

Utah Acquires Stanley Cup Pedigree

After a successful first day of drafting two players in the first round, Utah made two significant trades on day two of the draft. First, they acquired former All-Star and two-time Stanley Cup Champion Mikhail Sergachev from the Lightning. Sergachev is an excellent fit for the emerging core in Utah. He is a big, strong, fast defenseman who played only 34 games last season due to injury. However, in the prior season, he played 79 games and registered a career-high 64 points.

Moving to Utah, where Sergachev will be the number one defenseman, he has the potential to surpass his career-high, especially as the quarterback of what promises to be a potent power play. The players that Utah traded to land Sergachev were Connor Geekie (former 12th overall pick), JJ Moser (a top-four defenseman for Utah last year), the 199th pick in the 2024 entry draft, and a 2025 second-round pick. This trade directly upgrades Utah’s defense and signals to the league that they are here to compete.

Sergachev’s Defence Partner

After completing one blockbuster trade, Utah quickly secured another top defenseman in John Marino. Marino had a down year in the 2023-24 season, much like the rest of the Devils, but in the previous season, he was a top-line shutdown defenseman playing alongside All-Star Dougie Hamilton. Despite the slight risk, Utah expects Marino to bounce back, making this a solid move. Marino has demonstrated he can play alongside top talent and be a reliable presence on the ice.

#UtahHC John Marino on NHL Radio (SiriusXM) when asked about the team name. pic.twitter.com/ficTP0MQnk — NHL in Utah (@NHL_TO_UTAH) July 3, 2024

To acquire Marino, Utah traded the 49th pick in the 2024 entry draft and a 2025 second-round pick. With just two picks and no roster players involved, Utah has bolstered their defense, creating a formidable first pairing. This move addresses the defensive talent gap that has persisted since Oliver Ekman-Larsson‘s departure three years ago.

Utah Held Onto Some Key Players

Following a highly successful draft, Utah began distributing significant contracts, a change from their conservative approach over the past 3-4 years. The first signing was new fan favorite Liam O’Brien, known as “Big Tuna,” a nickname he coined during player introductions. Two days later, Utah re-signed a pair of RFA defensemen: Michael Kesselring (2 years, $1.4 million AAV) and Juuso Valimaki (2 years, $2 million AAV). Kesselring is expected to fill a sixth defenseman role, while Valimaki will likely play on the second pairing.

The final two extensions came just before the start of free agency and were both substantial. Defenseman Sean Durzi received a four-year extension at $6 million AAV, and Barrett Hayton secured a two-year deal at $2.65 million AAV. These deals were excellent for the team, locking up a top-six center with a bright future in Hayton and an elite offensive, top-four defenseman in Durzi. Before the start of free agency, Utah had already solidified their top four on defense and established a young and strong top-nine forward core.

Free Agency Wasn’t All That Busy

Utah wasn’t extremely active during free agency but made two notable signings. First, they secured veteran defenseman Ian Cole on a one-year deal worth $3.1 million AAV. Cole, who spent last season with the Canucks, excelled as a penalty-killing, bottom-pairing defenseman—a much-needed role he will fill effectively in Utah. The second signing was power forward Kevin Stenlund, who agreed to a two-year deal worth $2 million AAV. Stenlund, a key bottom-six power forward for the Panthers last season, helped them secure their first-ever Stanley Cup. He will add size and grit to Utah’s bottom six, addressing a significant need. Despite a relatively quiet free agency, Utah managed to address key team needs cost-effectively, continuing their highly successful offseason.

Overall, Ryan Smith’s approach of being himself and allowing his management team to operate without restrictions has resulted in the creation of a young, elite hockey team in just one offseason. Utah is set to become one of the most watched and exciting teams for years to come. This is only the beginning, and fans can expect more from Smith and his team as Utah embarks on their quest for the Stanley Cup.

