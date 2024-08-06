Sidney Crosby’s superstitions are well-known, often reflecting significant dates in his life through his contract choices. Born in 1987, his jersey number is 87. His contract value is $8.7 million… Could the NHL superstar follow his previous tendencies and sign again when another important milestone comes along?
This meticulous approach to his professional career has fueled speculation that Crosby might wait until his birthday on August 7 (tomorrow) to sign his next extension with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With his birthday just around the corner, fans and analysts are watching closely, but what happens if Crosby doesn’t sign on that date?
Might he sign a three-year deal worth $10.37 million per season because he’s 37? Might he sign another deal worth $8.7 million with certain signing bonuses or other finer details worked in?
A few Pittsburgh-based columnists think this is definitely possible. But what happens if Crosby’s birthday goes by and he doesn’t sign?
Could Crosby Be Traded If These Talks Drag Out?
On the “Madden Monday” podcast, Mark Madden of 105.9 The X suggested that if a Crosby deal isn’t announced on his birthday, it could lead to a prolonged and distracting saga for the team. Madden emphasized that if Crosby remains unsigned, it could drive him crazy throughout the season. He even proposed that the Penguins should consider trading Crosby if the contract situation isn’t resolved quickly, to avoid the distraction and turmoil of having their star player enter the season as a pending free agent.
“If he doesn’t sign the contract and they start the season with him being a pending free agent, it just makes the season a mess from the beginning of training camp,” Madden said. He clarified that he doesn’t want to see Crosby traded but highlighted the potential need for drastic measures if the situation becomes too chaotic.
Crosby Unlikely to Leave the Penguins Even If No Deal Announced Tomorrow
As much as it would make for a good story to see Crosby sign on his birthday, the idea that he’ll bolt if that doesn’t happen or the Penguins would choose to shop him seems like a stretch.
Despite the speculation and potential for a drawn-out contract negotiation, it’s hard to envision Crosby and the Penguins parting ways. The organization is committed to making a run at the Stanley Cup Playoffs as long as Crosby, along with teammates Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, are in the fold. Crosby’s importance to the team, both on and off the ice, makes a mutual agreement the most likely outcome. Yet, as his birthday approaches, the anticipation continues to build, and the hockey world watches with bated breath.
