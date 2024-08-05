Oliver Kylington Leaves Flames, Signs 1-Yr Deal with Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche have signed defenseman Oliver Kylington to a one-year contract worth $1.05 million. The 27-year-old was previously with the Calgary Flames, where he played 33 games in the 2023-24 season, recording eight points (3 goals, 5 assists). He missed the 2022-23 season, but in 2021-22, he had a breakout campaign, posting nine goals and 31 points in 73 games. Kylington’s journey back to the NHL has been a fight, as he missed the entire 2022-23 season and the first half of the 2023-24 campaign due to personal reasons.

His perseverance earned him a nomination for the prestigious Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy, awarded for dedication and sportsmanship in hockey and while the Flames were interested in bringing him back, they were cautious about a contract. Clearly things couldn’t be worked out and he jumped to the Avalanche on a short-term, “show me” deal.

Despite his contributions and the support he received from the Flames, Kylington remained unsigned when free agency opened on July 1. Both Kylington and the Flames had expressed interest in a reunion, yet his limited playtime over the last two seasons led to trouble assessing his value on the open market. The player wanted a long-term deal. The team wasn’t prepared to go there.

The Flames have shown patience throughout this challenging period, but their respective obstacles couldn’t be overcome. The Flames Talk Podcast indicated that Kylington’s camp believed they were close to a four-year deal with another team, which ultimately fell through. When he circled back to Calgary, they didn’t offer much.

Kylington Going to Take a Shot With the Avalanche

Now, with the signing to the Avalanche, Kylington has the opportunity to re-establish himself in the league and showcase his skills, while the Flames are left to reflect on a missed chance to retain a player who has shown resilience and potential.

The team has a solid blue line already with Cale Makar, Devon Toews, Sam Girard, and Josh Manson. They also have Erik Brannstrom, Calvin de Haan, and Jacob MacDonald as left-shooting defensemen that Kylington will battle with for a spot in the lineup.

