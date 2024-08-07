Fans Bash Oilers in Front Office Survey Despite Making Cup Final

Despite making a deep playoff run and reaching the Stanley Cup Final last season, the Edmonton Oilers are ranked surprisingly low in a recent front-office rankings survey compiled by The Athletic’s Dom Luszczyszyn. Fans felt confident in the team’s management group when led by Jeff Jackson and the fact the Oilers were early favorites for the 2025 season. However, the recent hiring of Stan Bowman seems to have wiped most of that goodwill away.
Fans were initially optimistic after a successful summer of moves that positioned the Oilers as serious contenders, especially one season after making the Stanley Cup Final. However, the mood shifted dramatically with the appointment of Bowman, whose tenure with the Chicago Blackhawks ended in controversy. Many fans have soured on the organization, one that would choose to hire an executive who was sentenced to a three-year ban from the NHL due to his inadequate handling of sexual assault allegations brought forth by former Blackhawks player Kyle Beach.
Essentially, the consensus feeling seems to be that the Oilers needed a new GM, but they didn’t need this one.
Should Bowman’s Hiring Really Be That Big a Knock on the Oilers?
It seems wild that a team two goals away from winning the Stanley Cup and heavy favorites to give themselves a chance to do so again would be ranked 25th among 32 teams. Then again, some big decisions are coming up for this organization and if Bowman is the man making them, it’s understandable why there might be cause for concern.
One fan noted, “After a great summer of moves, the hiring of Stan Bowman has undone all my faith in the Oilers front office. Some issues are bigger than hockey, and it’s clear to me that this team no longer shares my values.” This person is not alone. There is a large contingent of fans who feel the Oilers didn’t read the room. Some feel the team doesn’t care. Perhaps that’s true, as the Oilers have often been a club content to march to the beat of its own drum. Sometimes, they choose to act because they can, not because they should, and who is anyone to say otherwise?
As the Oilers look to build on their success from last season, it will be intriguing to see how much of a sideshow this Bowman hiring becomes. While this is the results of only one survey, it’s clear that fans aren’t thrilled. The hope is that the same sentiment doesn’t carry over to the players.
