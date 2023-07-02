Ryan O’Reilly’s Exit Raises Locker Room Concerns for Maple Leafs

Ryan O’Reilly’s decision to leave the Toronto Maple Leafs and sign a four-year, $4.5 million deal with the Nashville Predators has raised eyebrows and sparked speculation about the state of the Maple Leafs’ locker room. While money and contract terms were not the issues that led O’Reilly to explore other options, insiders suggest that there may be concerns about team chemistry and the overall atmosphere within the Leafs’ organization.

Toronto was trying to retain Ryan O’Reilly. The term and money wasn’t an issue. ROR decided to look outside of Toronto. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Sid Seixeiro expressed his view on Twitter, highlighting O’Reilly’s understanding of what a championship locker room looks like and suggesting that it is not a good sign for the Leafs. Darren Dreger also reported that Toronto was keen on retaining O’Reilly, indicating that the terms and money were not the determining factors in his decision to look elsewhere.

So, why did O’Reilly choose to join a rebuilding team in Nashville, despite the Leafs offering a comparable deal? Some speculate that the Predators’ off-ice appeal, particularly their vibrant music scene, may have played a role in his decision. The fact that Matt Duchene also quickly signed with Nashville in the past, only to be bought out recently, adds to the reputation the city has for attracting free agents despite their on-ice results. However, the concern among fans when it comes to O’Reilly — known to be a leader himself — stems from the possibility of internal issues within the Leafs’ locker room.

Ryan O’Reilly Maple Leafs exit causing concern about a cancerous locker room

The rumors of a “cancerous” dressing room may have led the Leafs’ general manager, Brad Treliving, to prioritize adding players like Ryan Reaves, who bring a different element and a strong voice to the team. Treliving sought a player unafraid to be vocal and create a different atmosphere, which some initially criticized but now consider a necessary move given the emerging rumors. That the team didn’t even pitch on offer to Michael Bunting — known for his on-ice antics and whining in the NHL — seems to suggest they wanted that element gone.

Will More Maple Leafs Moves Be Geared Towards Character?

As the Maple Leafs undergo a retooling phase and with suggestions of the core players having too much influence, O’Reilly’s departure raises questions about the team dynamics and the potential impact on future success. Will Treliving make more signings with character and leadership in mind? If the players he signs are known more for that their on-ice results, that may support the theory that the new GM has identified there is a problem.

As the offseason progresses, the Leafs will need to address these concerns and work towards building a cohesive and supportive culture within the organization. Only time will tell how these internal dynamics will impact the team’s future and its pursuit of a championship.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Potential UFA Splash: Toronto Targets Tyler Bertuzzi