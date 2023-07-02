Tyler Bertuzzi Signs 1-Yr Deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs

In a surprising turn of events, it appears that Tyler Bertuzzi has had a significant change of heart regarding NHL free agency. Recent reports indicate that the forward and the Toronto Maple Leafs have come to terms on a one-year contract. The deal will pay the forward $5.5 million for the upcoming NHL season. This unexpected development has left fans wondering what prompted Bertuzzi to consider a short-term deal and what it means for his future plans.
As per Chris Johnston, Bertuzzi’s contract features a no-movement clause and a maximum signing bonus. Plus he’s eligible to hit the UFA market again next summer when the salary cap takes a big jump.
The news first broke when Elliotte Friedman tweeted on Sunday, revealing that discussions were underway between Bertuzzi and the Maple Leafs. Friedman’s insights were further supported by other insiders who confirmed Toronto’s interest in the former Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins forward. It seems the Leafs were closely monitoring Bertuzzi’s intentions, took a run at him yesterday, but thought they were going to be outbid. He circled back on Sunday and the two sides struck a deal.
As speculation mounts, it’s important to note that the Leafs had shown interest in other players, including Max Domi. David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that the team had refrained from making an offer to Michael Bunting, suggesting that they were keeping their options open with players like Bertuzzi in mind. The Maple Leafs’ pursuit of Bertuzzi aligns with their ongoing efforts to strengthen their lineup for the upcoming season.
While it’s not clear if this will be a one-and-done for Bertuzzi in Toronto or if there are plans to move William Nylander to eventually give Bertuzzi what he wants, there are still questions surrounding how the team will manage their salary cap to accommodate him. The immediate belief is that LTIR situations for Jake Muzzin and Matt Murray will come into play here.
The signing of Tyler Bertuzzi could bring a dynamic presence to the Maple Leafs’ forward group. Known for his on-ice production, Bertuzzi could prove to be a valuable addition to Toronto’s roster, particularly if he delivers a stellar performance and sets himself up for a significant payday in next year’s free agency.
