Despite Rumors, No Sinister Cause to J.T. Miller’s Leave from Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal spoke to fans on his recent Donnie and Dhali Show and said that there is nothing sinister going on with J.T. Miller and his need to take an absence from the Vancouver Canucks. When news surfaced on Tuesday that Miller was taking an indefinite leave, rumors swirled about alcohol and personal relationships and Dhaliwal suggested it was nothing of the kind.
“Everybody wants the juicy National Enquirer story,” he said. He added, “There is nothing sinister going on here. This is a player that needs a reset, some time and space.”
Dhaliwal referenced the same situation with Corey Perry when he left the Chicago Blackhawks and that a rumor started linked to Connor Bedard. Somebody threw it out there on the Internet and everybody believed it. It turned out to be a lie and stories here connected to Miller that fans might be throwing out there are also likely untrue.
Dhaliwal added:
“What I’ve been told is he needs a reset. He just got benched, he’s had a tough year with injuries, he’s in a Canadian market, he’s got four games off between the next game Donnie. Maybe it’s just a reset for a player who needs time and space.”
Leave Linked to Miller Being Benched by Canucks?
Don Taylor believed this went beyond injuries because Miller has been playing through injuries. Taylor said it’s interesting that this news comes on the heels of Miller being benched. Rick Tocchet talked about Miller’s absence and he said it had nothing to do with the benching and asked the media not to speculate.
When asked how he would describe his relationship with Miller, Tocchet said “great” and noted Miller has played great for him and he’s lucky to have him as a player.
The Canucks have been hit by a string of injuries and incidences. From Thatcher Demko‘s mysterious injury to Dakota Joshua‘s cancer absence. Miller’s leave is the latest hurdle that the team will have to overcome.
Next: All 2023 Jack Adams Finalists Fired Just 18 Months Later
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 43 minutes ago
Most Important Of Scribe’s 20 Questions Facing the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers have several questions that need answering. What are the most critical...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 hours ago
Montgomery Firing Likely Leads to Bruins Selling Big Names in Trades
Following the firing of head coach Jim Montgomery, the only next move for the...
-
NHL News/ 4 hours ago
Despite Rumors, No Sinister Cause to J.T. Miller’s Leave from Canucks
J.T. Miller is taking a leave from the Vancouver Canucks, but it's not something...
-
NHL News/ 5 hours ago
Domi Sidelined: Maple Leafs Injury List Continues to Grow
Max Domi is out with an injury for the Toronto Maple Leafs and the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 17 hours ago
Bouchard w/ Goal of the Year: Takeaways from Oilers 5-2 Win vs. Senators
Evan Bouchard scored one of the goals of the season as the Edmonton Oilers...
-
NHL News/ 1 day ago
Maple Leafs Downplay Injury Setback, Matthews in Germany for Treatment
The Toronto Maple Leafs have revealed that Auston Matthews is in Germany seeking treatment...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Canadiens’ Savard on Oilers’ Radar as Blue Line Trade Upgrade
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at upgrades on defense and David Savard has been...
-
Boston Bruins/ 1 day ago
Swayman’s Relationship with Bruins Locker Room Strained [Report]
In a recent analysis, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic raised concerns about the potential...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Ovechkin Injured After Taking League Lead in Goals
Alex Ovechkin was injured after taking the NHL lead in goals. He's on pace...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
3 Takeaways from Oilers’ Disheartening 3-0 Loss to the Canadiens
The Edmonton Oilers lost 3-0 to the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night; here are...