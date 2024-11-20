Despite Rumors, No Sinister Cause to J.T. Miller’s Leave from Canucks

Rick Dhaliwal spoke to fans on his recent Donnie and Dhali Show and said that there is nothing sinister going on with J.T. Miller and his need to take an absence from the Vancouver Canucks. When news surfaced on Tuesday that Miller was taking an indefinite leave, rumors swirled about alcohol and personal relationships and Dhaliwal suggested it was nothing of the kind.

“Everybody wants the juicy National Enquirer story,” he said. He added, “There is nothing sinister going on here. This is a player that needs a reset, some time and space.”

Dhaliwal referenced the same situation with Corey Perry when he left the Chicago Blackhawks and that a rumor started linked to Connor Bedard. Somebody threw it out there on the Internet and everybody believed it. It turned out to be a lie and stories here connected to Miller that fans might be throwing out there are also likely untrue.

Dhaliwal added:

“What I’ve been told is he needs a reset. He just got benched, he’s had a tough year with injuries, he’s in a Canadian market, he’s got four games off between the next game Donnie. Maybe it’s just a reset for a player who needs time and space.”

Leave Linked to Miller Being Benched by Canucks?

Don Taylor believed this went beyond injuries because Miller has been playing through injuries. Taylor said it’s interesting that this news comes on the heels of Miller being benched. Rick Tocchet talked about Miller’s absence and he said it had nothing to do with the benching and asked the media not to speculate.

J.T. Miller leave Canucks

When asked how he would describe his relationship with Miller, Tocchet said “great” and noted Miller has played great for him and he’s lucky to have him as a player.

The Canucks have been hit by a string of injuries and incidences. From Thatcher Demko‘s mysterious injury to Dakota Joshua‘s cancer absence. Miller’s leave is the latest hurdle that the team will have to overcome.

