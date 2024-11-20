Domi Sidelined: Maple Leafs Injury List Continues to Grow

The list of injured Toronto Maple Leafs players continues to grow. The team announced on Wednesday that Max Domi was out on IR (lower body) with an injury retroactive to November 16. Forward Nikita Grebenkin has been recalled from the Toronto Marlies (AHL). Domi is eligible to return on Sunday.

Domi had been missing practices, which the Leafs had labeled as maintenance days. Clearly, it was something more.

Also out for the Maple Leafs are Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR), David Kampf (IR), Auston Matthews (IR), Max Pacioretty (LTIR), and Ryan Reaves (suspended five games).

At this point, the forward corps is being held together by any means necessary and there will be some roster shifting and players playing out of position. Mitch Marner could shift to center, as might William Nylander. Head coach Craig Berube said he talked to Marner about the possibility and Marner is open to it.

The Maple Leafs have won five of their last six games despite these injuries. It’s taken big performances by Marner and a collective effort by the rest of the roster to make it work. The hope is also that call-ups like Fraser Minten can seamlessly plug in and be productive. “In the long run, there is an opportunity for Fraser Minten to carve something out that is different,” Frank Corrado said on TSN First Up.

