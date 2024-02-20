Red Wings Re-Sign Michael Rasmussen to Four-Year Extension

Michael Rasmussen has signed a four-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings worth an AAV of $3.2 million. The deal buys Detroit two RFA arbitration years and two UFA years. Rasmussen’s impressive performance this season includes 11 goals and 23 points in 55 games, putting him on track to achieve a career-high of 34 points over 82 games.

The #RedWings today signed forward Michael Rasmussen to a four-year contract extension with an AAV of $3.2 million.

As per @JFreshHockey, Rasmussen is a big bottom-six two-way center who produces at a reasonable rate and kills penalties. He was drafted by the Red Wings with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and has remained dedicated to the organization throughout his entire career.

In recent seasons he has showcased his worth to the Red Wings by demonstrating versatility, a strong work ethic, and a selfless approach. Whether positioned at center or wing, he consistently elevates his line-mates performances by winning puck battles. His defensive responsibility is noteworthy but he also makes offensive contributions and is unhesitant about engaging in physical play.

He stands as the second player from the Top 10 of that draft class to secure a substantial long-term extension this season, the other being Owen Tippett.

This extension underscores the team’s commitment to nurturing and retaining promising talent from solidifying their presence for the foreseeable future.

