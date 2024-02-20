Red Wings Re-Sign Michael Rasmussen to Four-Year Extension

Michael Rasmussen has signed a four-year contract extension with the Detroit Red Wings worth an AAV of $3.2 million. The deal buys Detroit two RFA arbitration years and two UFA years. Rasmussen’s impressive performance this season includes 11 goals and 23 points in 55 games, putting him on track to achieve a career-high of 34 points over 82 games.
As per @JFreshHockey, Rasmussen is a big bottom-six two-way center who produces at a reasonable rate and kills penalties. He was drafted by the Red Wings with the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft and has remained dedicated to the organization throughout his entire career.
In recent seasons he has showcased his worth to the Red Wings by demonstrating versatility, a strong work ethic, and a selfless approach. Whether positioned at center or wing, he consistently elevates his line-mates performances by winning puck battles. His defensive responsibility is noteworthy but he also makes offensive contributions and is unhesitant about engaging in physical play.
He stands as the second player from the Top 10 of that draft class to secure a substantial long-term extension this season, the other being Owen Tippett.
This extension underscores the team’s commitment to nurturing and retaining promising talent from solidifying their presence for the foreseeable future.
More to come…
Next: Coyotes Need a Change, and the Oilers Could Make it Happen
More News
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 hours ago
How Could a Flames Markstrom Trade Impact Dustin Wolf?
A Flames Jacob Markstrom Trade could have a significant impact on young goalie Dustin...
-
NHL/ 2 days ago
A Dream Come True: PWHL Keeps Breaking Attendance Records
In under two months, the PWHL has broken attendance records in women's professional sports,...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Craig Conroy’s First Season Couldn’t be More Intense
The Calgary Flames are expected to be busy around March 8th's NHL Trade Deadline....
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Oilers Pull Connor Brown Amid Struggles and Setbacks
It appears the Edmonton Oilers have finally seen enough out of Connor Brown. A...
-
New York Rangers/ 2 days ago
Bizarre NHL Draft Rumor Out of Rangers Organization Untrue
A recent report has debunked a bizarre rumor that surfaced out of New York...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Flames’ Noah Hanifin Going to UFA Market, U.S. Teams Favorited
Elliotte Friedman reports that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin will not sign an extension...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Blue Jackets on Boone Jenner Trade: He’s “Not Going Anywhere”
When asked about trade discussions related to Boone Jenner, the Columbus Blue Jackets have...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 4 days ago
Two Top Targets Likely Out for Oilers at Trade Deadline
The Edmonton Oilers are looking at multiple trade deadline options but two top targets...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Should the PWHL Expect Some Big Trades Come Trade Deadline?
With the PWHL trade deadline approaching filled with different rules than the NHL should...
-
NHL News/ 5 days ago
Trade Deadline Worry: Injured Jake Guentzel Out Up to 4 Weeks
With news Jake Guentzel will be out up to four weeks with his recent...