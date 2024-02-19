Canucks Lose 10-7 to Wild, Three Players Get Hat Tricks

In what will go down as one of, if not the craziest game of the 2023-24 season, the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 10-7 on Monday (Feb. 19). Three players scored hat tricks and the Canucks blew a 4-1 lead earlier on in the game. With all the news surrounding the trade deadline, this was a crazy game that all fans have been talking about league-wide.
The first period started regularly, with goals from Ian Cole and J.T. Miller from the Canucks, and a response from Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek at the end of the period to make it 2-1 heading into the second frame. The second frame was high-scoring but was still a fairly close game. Miller scored two more goals and Elias Pettersson added one as well, while the Wild got goals from Matt Boldy and Mats Zuccarello making it a 5-3 game heading into the third period.
The third period was an offensive explosion, as the Wild scored seven goals to the Canucks two.; By the time it was all said and done, it was a 10-7 finish. On top of Miller’s hat trick, Kirill Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek netted hat tricks, but they also had six points each on the night while Miller finished with four points.
Filip Gustavsson and Marc-Andre Fleury both played in the game today. Fleury allowed two goals on eight shots while Gustavsson allowed five goals on 16 shots. Casey DeSmith allowed eight goals on 25 shots, the final two Wild goals being empty net tucks.
What’s Next For Both Teams?
Both teams play on Tuesday (Feb. 20) and will be hoping to clean up their defensive play. The Wild face the red-hot Winnipeg Jets while the Canucks face the Colorado Avalanche. In what was the highest-scoring game this season combined between two teams, they will both be looking to build off a strong offensive showing into their next game.
