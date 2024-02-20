Coyotes Need a Change, and the Oilers Could Make it Happen

It’s no secret that the Arizona Coyotes are not in a great place right now, on or off the ice. Monday’s 6-3 loss to the Oilers further pushed the deadline sellers narrative. This last game was of course the Coyotes’ tenth straight loss, continuing to push themselves into the draft lottery. Dropping in the standings at this point in the season is probably the best situation for the organization in the long run, and GM Bill Armstrong has some important decisions to make in the coming weeks. They could use a change.

The Coyotes have not beaten the Oilers in four years. ????



Oh and they lost their 10th straight. ???? pic.twitter.com/TgNxnBPCUn — theScore (@theScore) February 19, 2024

Armstrong has not been afraid to move pieces at the deadline in the past, including some impactful roster pieces (Shayne Gostisbehere in 2023). A common belief among Coyotes fans online has been that this terrible stretch is a perfect reason to acquire even more draft capital and bolster the team’s already strong prospect pool. The Coyotes have a plethora of draft capital for the next few years, including seven picks in the first three rounds this year.

What Role Could the Oilers Play in Arizona’s Changes?

The Oilers are a great team and there is no doubt they will make the playoffs, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have weaknesses on their depth chart. Some believe Edmonton could benefit from adding a solid second-pair defenseman, hence the rumors of a Chris Tanev trade from Calgary. However, if the price for Tanev becomes too high for Oilers’ GM Ken Holland, the view may return to a familiar partner in the Arizona Coyotes.

We have seen these two work together before on trades including the draft day transaction which sent Zack Kassian to the desert. At the last deadline, Nick Bjugstad was dealt as a depth addition to Edmonton’s roster (only for him to resign with the Coyotes in free agency). Looking at both teams’ current situations, a deal that sends Matt Dumba to Edmonton makes sense for both parties.

Matt Dumba Wild Coyotes

The 29-year-old defenseman has only eight points through his 50 games this season; however, Dumba isn’t known as a big point producer. Physicality is where Dumba shines, making him a great addition to any team with playoff aspirations. Edmonton doesn’t need more points scored, McDavid and Draisaitl can handle that. They need someone who can protect their talented players and be a menace on the ice. It’s hard to say what a deal to Edmonton would look like, whether it involves a later draft pick, or a younger player. The salary cap is something that could complicate things, but Dumba’s one-year, $3.9 million deal is something the Coyotes will gladly retain 50% of for the right deal.

Next: 3 Takeaways from Oilers 6-3 Win Over Coyotes