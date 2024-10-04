Nick Abruzzese’s hockey journey has been one of growth and development. However, he’s not quite ready for prime-time action with the Toronto Maple Leafs this season. He was placed on waivers to reassign him back to the AHL Toronto Marlies.

Abruzzese’s Early Hockey Journey

Abruzzese’s offensive abilities were evident early on. He began his hockey career with the Chicago Steel in the USHL. There, he posted 36 points in the 2017-18 season. The following year, he poured in 80 points in 62 games. His impressive play made him one of the top players in the league, and he helped the Steel advance deep into the playoffs.

Abruzzese’s collegiate career at Harvard University further showcased his talent. In his first year (2019-20), he posted 44 points in 31 games, continuing to display his ability as a playmaker. After a pandemic-shortened collegiate career, he debuted for the Maple Leafs during the 2021-22 season. In total, he played nine games and scored his first NHL goal.

The Leafs cut 21 players from training, including Nick Abruzzese who was placed on waivers.



However, most of his development has come in the AHL with the Toronto Marlies. He registered 52 points in 71 games during the 2023-24 season. He established himself as one of the top contributors to the Maple Leafs’ system.

With several standout AHL seasons under his belt, Abruzzese aimed for a full-time NHL role. But given a deep Maple Leafs roster, he’ll continue developing his skills in the team’s AHL affiliate. At the same time, he’ll be waiting for an opportunity at the next level. His offensive consistency and playmaking ability keep him on the organization’s radar as a potential mid-season call-up.

Abruzzese Has Been a Standout for the Marlies

Abruzzese, now 25, has been a standout for the Marlies. He put up impressive numbers last season. His ability to distribute the puck and create scoring opportunities made him a top player in the AHL.

Despite his potential, the current depth of the Maple Leafs’ NHL lineup—especially with players like Pontus Holmberg, David Kämpf, and veteran Ryan Reaves taking up key spots—means that Abruzzese will have to wait for his chance to break into the main roster full-time. Additionally, with Steven Lorentz on a professional tryout, competition for bottom-six roles remains tight.

Nick Abruzzese of the Toronto Maple Leafs

That the Maple Leafs placed Abruzzese on waivers to reassign him back to the AHL Toronto Marlies was expected. Although he hasn’t seen NHL action since his two-game stint in 2022-23, Abruzzese’s consistent production in the minors suggests he’ll continue to be a valuable asset for the Marlies. He will likely spend most of the 2024-25 campaign in the AHL.

What Happens to Abruzzese Now?

Will Abruzzese likely remain a key player for the Marlies if he clears waivers? He’s already shown he can hold his own if he’s called up during the regular season. It would be hard for the Maple Leafs not to experience injuries as the season progresses. Fans should expect him to continue developing in the AHL as he waits for a more permanent role in the NHL lineup.

