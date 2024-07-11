Conor Timmins is one of the Toronto Maple Leafs defensemen who puts up good numbers whenever he plays but doesn’t seem to get a chance to play. Why not?
What will happen with him this season if he stays healthy? I believe he should have a solid chance to make the regular lineup. Here are three reasons why.
Related: Dennis Hildeby Has Maple Leafs Goaltending Looking Sky High
Reason One: Timmins Has Shown Offensive Potential in His Past Performances
On November 23, 2022, the Maple Leafs acquired Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for forward Curtis Douglas. Timmins quickly made an impression, scoring his first NHL goal in early January 2023 and registering 10 points in just 12 games. While that initial hot streak wasn’t sustained, Timmins showed he was a puck-moving offensive player who could generate numbers when given the chance.
In the 2022-23 season, Timmins played 25 games for the Maple Leafs. In those games, he scored two goals and added 12 assists (for 14 points). His performance was strong enough that the organization signed him to a two-year, $1.1 million per season contract in November 2023. He had shown the ability to contribute offensively, especially from the blue line. For the team, that mattered. He was raw but was also seen as a valuable asset that Toronto could further utilize.
Reason Two: Timmins Had a Strong 2023 Preseason with Impressive Statistics
Timmins’ potential became evident during the 2023 preseason. He had a standout camp and preseason, including a four-point game against the Buffalo Sabres. Despite suffering a knee injury at the end of training camp that sidelined him for two months, Timmins returned to the lineup and contributed. He scored 10 points in 25 games.
Timmins has shown his capability throughout his career with the Maple Leafs. In 50 regular-season games, he has scored three goals and added 21 assists for 24 points. That projects to an 82-game pace of five goals and 39 points. These numbers are rare on the Maple Leafs blue line. They would have made him the second-highest-scoring defenseman on the team last season. For those fans who look at the analytics, Timmins has put up good underlying numbers. He’s had an impressive 57% Corsi For and 60% in Goals For, Scoring Chances For, and High Danger Scoring Chances For.
Reason Three: Timmins Is a Bigger Defenseman. Can His Physical Presence and Potential Fit Under New Coach Berube?
Timmins brings a physical element to his game. He’s 6-foot-2 and weighs 205 pounds. He has averaged over a hit per game, with 57 hits in 50 games for the Maple Leafs. While he’s not a banger like Simon Benoit, he does bring some physicality to the ice. This physical edge could align well with new Head Coach Craig Berube‘s preference for big, physical defensemen.
Given Berube’s coaching style, is it possible that Timmins could get a fresh opportunity to prove himself? It would seem as if there’s some question about the health (a knee injury) of his main competition, Jani Hakanpaa. If Hakanpaa is healthy, he will bring a significant physical presence with 1,030 hits in 332 games. Still, Timmins’ combination of offensive potential, strong statistics, and physical play should not be overlooked.
The Bottom Line for Timmins
From what I’ve seen from Timmins, he deserves a chance to find a regular spot on the Maple Leafs roster. He’s shown that he can create offensive chances. He’s had impressive offensive statistics, and his physical presence makes a strong case for at least a chance to be included in the mix. As the team looks to strengthen its blue line, giving Timmins a more consistent role could pay significant dividends.
Related: Grading Treliving’s Work In Second Season as Maple Leafs’ GM
More News
-
NHL News/ 2 hours ago
Maple Leafs Missed Out on Difference-Making Free Agent Blueliner
The Toronto Maple Leafs missed out on a key free agent blueliner when they...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 5 hours ago
Matt Savoie Poised to Challenge for Spot on 2024-25 Oilers’ Roster
Matt Savoie is going to get every opportunity to make the Edmonton Oilers' roster...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
How Are the Oilers Getting Cap Compliant?: 4 Possible Options
How are the Edmonton Oilers going to get salary cap compliant before the 2024-25...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Insider Confirms Oilers Have Definite Trade Market for Cody Ceci
One NHL Insider confirms that the Edmonton Oilers have definite trade market for defenseman...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 2 days ago
Are Draisaitl and McDavid Contract Talks with Oilers Linked or Not?
Are the Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid contract talks with Edmonton Oilers linked or...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Utah Hockey Club Signs Barrett Hayton On Two-Year Deal
Barrett Hayton signs with the Utah Hockey Club. Can the young forward have a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Oilers Lose Speed and Some Identity: Will It Be a Problem?
With some off-season roster moves the Edmonton Oilers are seemingly shifting away from their...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
Golden Knights, Sharks, Jackets a Trade Fit for Upset Maple Leafs’ Forward?
With trade rumors swirling, are the Vegas Golden Knights a suitor for Toronto Maple...
-
Boston Bruins/ 3 days ago
Bruins and Jeremy Swayman Skip Arbitration, Focus on Extension
The Boston Bruins and goaltender Jeremy Swayman have skipped arbitration and the plan is...
-
NHL News/ 4 days ago
Is the Maple Leafs’ Jani Hakanpaa Gamble Klingberg 2.0?
The Maple Leafs have a history of signing injury-prone players. Did they do so...