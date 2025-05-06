Blues GM Casts Doubt on Playing Future of Torey Krug in the NHL

St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug may have played his final NHL game, according to comments made by general manager Doug Armstrong during the team’s end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.

Krug, 33, has been dealing with chronic ankle issues and underwent an invasive surgery last summer. Armstrong revealed that Krug is only now approaching normal day-to-day living and strongly suggested the veteran blue-liner may not return to professional hockey.

“I don’t really think there’s much uncertainty with Torey,” Armstrong said. “I talked to him, he was at the rink the other day. He’s just getting almost normal to day-to-day living with his ankle. So I’m not expecting him to play again. He’s hoping I’m wrong and I’m hoping I’m wrong, and he’s pushing. But the surgery he had, it was very, very invasive.”

The Door Is Open for Krug To Return, Even If Doubtful

Armstrong left the door open slightly, stating that both he and Krug are hopeful that a return could still be possible. However, optimism is limited.

Krug appeared in 77 games during the 2023-24 season, but his long-term health was clearly in jeopardy heading into the campaign. A fixture on the Blues’ blue line since signing as a free agent in 2020, Krug has recorded 175 points in 266 games for St. Louis.

If Krug is indeed unable to return, his career will conclude with 444 points in 701 NHL games between the Boston Bruins and the Blues. He has three seasons remaining on his contract with a $6.5 million cap hit.

No formal retirement announcement has been made, and one would not be expected so that he doesn’t forfeit the money still owed to him on his deal. That said, Armstrong’s update suggests that Krug’s playing days may effectively be over.

