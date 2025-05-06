Boston Bruins
Blues GM Casts Doubt on Playing Future of Torey Krug in the NHL
It appears Torey Krug is done playing in the NHL, thanks to complications from his injuries. The Blues suggested a return is doubtful.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug may have played his final NHL game, according to comments made by general manager Doug Armstrong during the team’s end-of-season press conference on Tuesday.
Krug, 33, has been dealing with chronic ankle issues and underwent an invasive surgery last summer. Armstrong revealed that Krug is only now approaching normal day-to-day living and strongly suggested the veteran blue-liner may not return to professional hockey.
“I don’t really think there’s much uncertainty with Torey,” Armstrong said. “I talked to him, he was at the rink the other day. He’s just getting almost normal to day-to-day living with his ankle. So I’m not expecting him to play again. He’s hoping I’m wrong and I’m hoping I’m wrong, and he’s pushing. But the surgery he had, it was very, very invasive.”
The Door Is Open for Krug To Return, Even If Doubtful
Armstrong left the door open slightly, stating that both he and Krug are hopeful that a return could still be possible. However, optimism is limited.
Krug appeared in 77 games during the 2023-24 season, but his long-term health was clearly in jeopardy heading into the campaign. A fixture on the Blues’ blue line since signing as a free agent in 2020, Krug has recorded 175 points in 266 games for St. Louis.
If Krug is indeed unable to return, his career will conclude with 444 points in 701 NHL games between the Boston Bruins and the Blues. He has three seasons remaining on his contract with a $6.5 million cap hit.
No formal retirement announcement has been made, and one would not be expected so that he doesn’t forfeit the money still owed to him on his deal. That said, Armstrong’s update suggests that Krug’s playing days may effectively be over.
Next: Oilers Confirm Calvin Pickard the Starter for Game 1 vs. Vegas
More News
-
Boston Bruins/ 25 seconds ago
Blues GM Casts Doubt on Playing Future of Torey Krug in the NHL
It appears Torey Krug is done playing in the NHL, thanks to complications from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 42 minutes ago
Oilers Confirm Calvin Pickard the Starter for Game 1 vs. Vegas
Calvin Pickard is getting the starting job for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
Sam Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz, plus...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 20 hours ago
MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes Nathan MacKinnon will starting "working" Sidney Crosby this summer in an...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...
-
Florida Panthers/ 2 days ago
3 Keys to Maple Leafs Beating Panthers in Round Two
We're expecting a pretty rough matchup between the Panthers and the Leafs. Let's break...