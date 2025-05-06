Edmonton Oilers
Islanders Win 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, Ex-Oilers GM Top Choice
Former Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is the leading candidate for the job with the New York Islanders, right after winning the draft lottery.
Following their shocking (and perhaps karmic) win at the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Islanders hold the first overall pick for the first time since selecting John Tavares in 2009. The franchise-altering opportunity arrives just as the franchise is undergoing significant organizational changes. Are things changing for the Islanders with a new top draft pick and a new GM coming?
Following news that the team was parting ways with longtime executive Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders won the lottery on Monday night, moving up several spots to select first overall. While they consider who they’ll select, the club needs to have a GM in place to help make that decision.
The Latest on the Islanders’ GM Search
According to Arthur Staple and Pierre LeBrun, former Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has emerged as the Islanders’ top choice to lead their hockey operations. Holland is reportedly high on the list after guiding the Oilers to a near Stanley Cup run in 2024 and bringing decades of front office experience.
The Islanders have also reached out to the Montreal Canadiens for permission to speak with Jeff Gorton, the Habs’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. However, Montreal responded that Gorton isn’t going anywhere. LeBrun reports that the Canadiens consider Gorton “in Montreal to stay.”
Marc Bergevin, another veteran executive with previous ties to the Canadiens and currently serving as a senior advisor with the LA Kings, remains a candidate for both the Islanders and Kings front-office vacancies. Meanwhile, names like Jarmo Kekäläinen and Peter Chiarelli have surfaced in speculation but do not appear to be serious contenders at this time.
Staple emphasizes that the situation remains fluid and could shift quickly, as NHL teams scramble to secure experienced leadership ahead of the offseason. The landscape is changing constantly, with Rob Blake recently becoming available.
With the No. 1 pick in hand and a new era underway, the Islanders are poised to make a significant splash—both at the draft and in the front office. Who will they hire and who will they select? All of that will be learned over the next few weeks.
Next: Blues GM Casts Doubt on Playing Future of Torey Krug in the NHL
More News
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 24 seconds ago
Islanders Win 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, Ex-Oilers GM Top Choice
Former Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland is the leading candidate for the job with...
-
Boston Bruins/ 30 minutes ago
Blues GM Casts Doubt on Playing Future of Torey Krug in the NHL
It appears Torey Krug is done playing in the NHL, thanks to complications from...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 hour ago
Oilers Confirm Calvin Pickard the Starter for Game 1 vs. Vegas
Calvin Pickard is getting the starting job for the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1...
-
Florida Panthers/ 5 hours ago
Injury Update: Sam Bennett Avoids Discipline After Stolarz Hit
Sam Bennett will not receive supplemental discipline for his hit on Anthony Stolarz, plus...
-
Colorado Avalanche/ 21 hours ago
MacKinnon Will “Work” Crosby All Summer to Join Avalanche [Report]
Elliotte Friedman believes Nathan MacKinnon will starting "working" Sidney Crosby this summer in an...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 1 day ago
Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild
Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to play for Team Canada at the...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Los Angeles Kings and Rob Blake Agree to Part Ways
The Los Angeles Kings and GM Rob Blake have agreed to part ways following...
-
New Jersey Devils/ 1 day ago
Scribes Float Blockbuster Trade Sending Quinn Hughes to Devils
If Quinn Hughes ultimately ends up with the New Jersey Devils, what does that...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Game 7 Takeaways: Jets Rally for Double OT Classic Win Over Blues
Adam Lowry scored the double overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets as they eliminated...
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Crosby In, MacKinnon Set to Join Canada at World Championships
Sidney Crosby will officially join Team Canada at the 2025 IIHF World Championships. Nathan...