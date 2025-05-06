Islanders Win 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, Ex-Oilers GM Top Choice

Following their shocking (and perhaps karmic) win at the 2025 NHL Draft Lottery, the Islanders hold the first overall pick for the first time since selecting John Tavares in 2009. The franchise-altering opportunity arrives just as the franchise is undergoing significant organizational changes. Are things changing for the Islanders with a new top draft pick and a new GM coming?

Following news that the team was parting ways with longtime executive Lou Lamoriello, the Islanders won the lottery on Monday night, moving up several spots to select first overall. While they consider who they’ll select, the club needs to have a GM in place to help make that decision.

The Latest on the Islanders’ GM Search

According to Arthur Staple and Pierre LeBrun, former Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland has emerged as the Islanders’ top choice to lead their hockey operations. Holland is reportedly high on the list after guiding the Oilers to a near Stanley Cup run in 2024 and bringing decades of front office experience.

Ken Holland the leading candidate for the Islanders GM job

The Islanders have also reached out to the Montreal Canadiens for permission to speak with Jeff Gorton, the Habs’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations. However, Montreal responded that Gorton isn’t going anywhere. LeBrun reports that the Canadiens consider Gorton “in Montreal to stay.”

Marc Bergevin, another veteran executive with previous ties to the Canadiens and currently serving as a senior advisor with the LA Kings, remains a candidate for both the Islanders and Kings front-office vacancies. Meanwhile, names like Jarmo Kekäläinen and Peter Chiarelli have surfaced in speculation but do not appear to be serious contenders at this time.

Staple emphasizes that the situation remains fluid and could shift quickly, as NHL teams scramble to secure experienced leadership ahead of the offseason. The landscape is changing constantly, with Rob Blake recently becoming available.

With the No. 1 pick in hand and a new era underway, the Islanders are poised to make a significant splash—both at the draft and in the front office. Who will they hire and who will they select? All of that will be learned over the next few weeks.

