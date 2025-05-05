Fleury Agrees to Play for Team Canada, May Also Stay with Wild

Several reports on Monday confirmed that now-retired NHL goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will be accepting an invitation to play for Team Canada at the World Championships. His agent Allan Walsh was among those to confirm the report, noting, “Breaking News: Marc-Andre Fleury has accepted an invitation to go play for Team Canada at the World Championships.”

He joked that he won’t home after the season ended and his kids went crazy, so he decided he should keep playing a little longer. He also noted, “I don’t know if I’m supposed to say anything.” Team Canada has not officially made the announcement.

Fleury is joining former teammate Sidney Crosby on Team Canada. This comes after news that both Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon had also accepted invitations.

Marc-Andre Fleury Wild NHL

Michael Russo of The Athletic also reports that Fleury plans to meet with Wild GM Bill Guerin after the season to talk about his future. Russo writes, “Wants to be home more with his family but sounds like he’d like to work for the Wild in some capacity and help the young guys, goalies, etc.”

Fleury decided to retire after the Wild were eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights this season and after 21 seasons and 1,051 regular-season games played.

