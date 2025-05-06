Colorado Avalanche
Avalanche Dismiss Rick Tocchet Rumor With Definitive Statement
A rumor surfaced that Rick Tocchet might be a candidate as coach for the Colorado Avalanche. The Avs shot down that rumor Monday.
Despite speculation from NHL insider Rick Dhaliwal that Rick Tocchet could be a candidate for the Colorado Avalanche’s head coaching job, the organization has made it clear that no change is coming behind the bench.
Dhaliwal stirred the pot on Donnie & Dhali Monday by suggesting that the Avalanche could be a destination for the former Canucks coach, saying, “Interviews are going to pick up this week around the NHL, with the first round of the playoffs over. Keep an eye on Colorado. Jared Bednar, what happens if they let him go, they haven’t had a lot of success coming.”
But that scenario isn’t happening.
Avalanche Keeping Jared Bedar Behind the Bench
Avalanche GM Chris MacFarland quickly shut down the rumors, as NHL insider Elliotte Friedman cites the organization, which said it has “100 percent confidence in Jared Bednar as our head coach.”
Bednar, the second-longest tenured coach in the NHL behind Tampa Bay’s Jon Cooper, has led Colorado to the playoffs in eight straight seasons and guided them to a Stanley Cup in 2022. While the team has suffered back-to-back second-round exits, including a heartbreaking Game 7 loss to Dallas this year, there’s been no indication from the organization that Bednar’s job is in jeopardy.
While Tocchet remains a hot commodity after a successful run in Vancouver, there’s no vacancy in Colorado—and no desire to create one. Tocchet may very well land elsewhere this offseason, but it won’t be in Denver.
As for what happens later in the 2025-26 season with Bednar, time will tell. However, it’s likely that Tocchet will have secured another coaching role with a different team and the Avs will no longer be an option, assuming they ever were one.
Next: Islanders Win Draft Lottery, Ex-Oilers Exec Top Choice as GM
