Rangers Trade Alexandar Georgiev to Colorado Avalanche

The first big trade on NHL Draft Day has happened and it’s between the New York Rangers and Colorado Avalanche. The deal will see goaltender Alexandar Georgiev go to the Avalanche in exchange for a third-round pick and a fifth-round selection in this year’s draft, plus a third-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft. With this trade, the Avalanche don’t have a pick in the 2022 NHL Draft until the sixth round.

Georgiev was a player that was rumored to be moved this offseason, but there wasn’t a lot of chatter about him leading into the NHL Draft. This trade isn’t exactly a surprise, but it does sort of come out of left field, especially when you consider it was the Avalanche who made the trade. As for what this means in terms of Darcy Kuemper negotiations, that remains to be seen. Elliotte Friedman is reporting, “Darcy Kuemper expected to hit the market with Georgiev trade to Colorado.” Darren Dreger is reporting that the Avs found out they didn’t have the cap space to keep Kuemper.

Frank Seravalli is reporting, “The #Avs never really presented Kuemper with an offer to stay, knowing that they wouldn’t be able to pay the market rate based on his track record. Cordial conversations, but he’s moving on with a Cup ring and a sizable payday in-store.”

Georgiev is 58-48-11 during his NHL career, with a 2.94 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and eight shutouts in 129 career games, all with the Rangers. He lost the job decisively to Igor Shesterkin who was all-worldly for the Rangers this season and Georgiev had unofficially asked to be moved. He’s headed to the defending Stanely Cup Champions and will share the starts with Pavel Francouz, a goalie the Avs have a lot of faith in.

