Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension

Update: The Wild did come to terms on an extension with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. They have given him a two-year deal worth $3.5 million per season. Pierre LeBrun reports “Fleury’s deal also includes a full no-move clause.”
As per numerous reports, including ones from TSN’s Darren Dreger and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, there is no deal in place between the Minnesota Wild and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Rumors of a one-year deal hit social media on Wednesday, but those reports appear to be false and while talks are still ongoing between the veteran netminder and the Wild, Fleury is likely to test free agency starting on July 13th.
The Wild and Fleury had begun talks on a one-year deal when he returned from vacation, but an agreement wasn’t reached. There is still a chance he comes to terms with GM Bill Guerin, who has said he’d like to retain Fleury, but Weekes was told, “no deal is in place, it’s a process.”
Related: Rangers Trade Alexandar Georgiev to Colorado Avalanche
A number of teams will be in the Fleury mix, including Toronto, Colorado, and Washington, but with news that Colorado and New York completed a trade that saw Alexandar Georgiev go to the Avs, the NHL free agency market got a lot more interesting with Darcy Kuemper and potentially Fleury now a part of it.
Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado (if Kuemper doesn’t sign), Washington and perhaps Pittsburgh “are all possibilities for Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of next Wednesday’s market opening.” He adds, “Obviously the Wild hope to re-sign him before that happens.”
It’s not clear what kind of deal Fleury is looking for, but one has to assume it’s not a long-term contract and won’t be for all that much money, which is right up the alley for a team like the Maple Leafs who are rumored to have moved on from Jack Campbell and don’t see him as a long-term solution to their goaltending needs. If the Maple Leafs push the goaltending issue down the road for one more season and try to win with Fleury in net and their forward corps intact, that makes a lot of sense.
The odds that Fleury goes back to the Penguins is lower now than many first would have imagined as they signed Casey DeSmith and still have Tristan Jarry under contract for another season.
Next: Kris Letang Agrees to Six-Year Extension With Penguins
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
More News
-
New Jersey Devils/ 16 hours ago
Simon Nemec Goes 2nd-Overall to New Jersey Devils
The New Jersey Devils went with Simon Nemec with the second-overall selection in the...
-
Montreal Canadiens/ 16 hours ago
Montreal Canadiens Take Juraj Slafkovsky 1st-Overall In 2022 NHL Draft
Forward Juraj Salfkovsky does go No. 2 overall in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft...
-
Minnesota Wild/ 17 hours ago
Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension
Any reported deal between the Wild and Marc-Andre Fleury is, at this point, in...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 19 hours ago
Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus
The Blackhawks have moved Alex DeBrincat to the Ottawa Senators for, what many are...
-
Calgary Flames/ 2 days ago
Teams “Delicately Approaching” Flames About Matthew Tkachuk Trade
While the future of Johnny Gaudreau is uncertain, teams have started to approach the...
-
NHL News/ 3 days ago
“Duncan Keith is Absolutely Considering Retirement,” Says Oilers Insider
There's debate about whether or not Duncan Keith might be returning for the Edmonton...
-
Chicago Blackhawks/ 3 days ago
Flyers Weren’t Willing to Trade No. 5 Pick for DeBrincat
As per reports, the Philadelphia Flyers were engaged in trade talks about Alex DeBrincat,...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Laine Likely Won’t Be Traded Before the NHL Entry Draft
While the Columbus Blue Jackets and Patrik Laine are having trouble finding common ground...
-
Arizona Coyotes/ 4 days ago
Surprise Team Expected to Make a Push For Nazem Kadri in Free Agency
There are a number of teams that could be in on Nazem Kadri in...
-
Boston Bruins/ 4 days ago
Bruins’ Jake DeBrusk Has Officially Rescinded Trade Request
Jake DeBrusk has officially rescinded his trade request and it looks like he'll be...
Pingback: Blackhawks Actively Trying to Trade Alex DeBrincat Ahead of NHL Draft
Pingback: Blackhawks Actively Trying to Trade Alex DeBrincat Ahead of NHL Draft – Hockey 1 on 1
Pingback: Alex DeBrincat Traded to Ottawa Senators For 7th-Overall Pick Plus