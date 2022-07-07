Minnesota Wild Sign Marc-Andre Fleury to 2-Yr Extension

Update: The Wild did come to terms on an extension with goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. They have given him a two-year deal worth $3.5 million per season. Pierre LeBrun reports “Fleury’s deal also includes a full no-move clause.”

As per numerous reports, including ones from TSN’s Darren Dreger and ESPN’s Kevin Weekes, there is no deal in place between the Minnesota Wild and goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. Rumors of a one-year deal hit social media on Wednesday, but those reports appear to be false and while talks are still ongoing between the veteran netminder and the Wild, Fleury is likely to test free agency starting on July 13th.

The Wild and Fleury had begun talks on a one-year deal when he returned from vacation, but an agreement wasn’t reached. There is still a chance he comes to terms with GM Bill Guerin, who has said he’d like to retain Fleury, but Weekes was told, “no deal is in place, it’s a process.”

Having spoken with both sides on Fleury, I’m told “no deal is in place, it’s a process.” It’s @NHL Draft Day, and flow of information is flying around.

I'm always striving to get you great @NHL fans the most accurate up to the minute info. #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) July 7, 2022

A number of teams will be in the Fleury mix, including Toronto, Colorado, and Washington, but with news that Colorado and New York completed a trade that saw Alexandar Georgiev go to the Avs, the NHL free agency market got a lot more interesting with Darcy Kuemper and potentially Fleury now a part of it.

Pierre LeBrun is reporting that Minnesota, Toronto, Colorado (if Kuemper doesn’t sign), Washington and perhaps Pittsburgh “are all possibilities for Marc-Andre Fleury ahead of next Wednesday’s market opening.” He adds, “Obviously the Wild hope to re-sign him before that happens.”

It’s not clear what kind of deal Fleury is looking for, but one has to assume it’s not a long-term contract and won’t be for all that much money, which is right up the alley for a team like the Maple Leafs who are rumored to have moved on from Jack Campbell and don’t see him as a long-term solution to their goaltending needs. If the Maple Leafs push the goaltending issue down the road for one more season and try to win with Fleury in net and their forward corps intact, that makes a lot of sense.

The odds that Fleury goes back to the Penguins is lower now than many first would have imagined as they signed Casey DeSmith and still have Tristan Jarry under contract for another season.

