Predators Trade for Anthony Beauvillier of the Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded forward Anthony Beauvillier to the Nashville Predators. The full details of the trade reveal that the Predators acquired Beauvillier, while the Blackhawks received a 2024 5th-round pick in return. The fact the Blackhawks essentially gave him away for no return and within their own division speaks to the team not seeing him as part of their long-term future.
This continues Beauvillier’s journey around the NHL. This is now his fourth NHL team since the start of the 2022-23 season. He has four goals and 14 points in 45 games split between the Blackhawks and Vancouver Canucks this season.
Notably, Predators General Manager Barry Trotz, who coached Beauvillier during his tenure with the New York Islanders from 2018 to 2022, spearheaded this transaction. It’s not clear if the Predators see themselves as buyers at this season’s deadline, but the addition seems to suggest Trotz is trying to do something. He was quite vocal about the prices as the final days of the deadline close and the cost on Beauvillier was marginal.
No mention of salary retention has been reported, making this trade a straightforward player-for-pick exchange.
