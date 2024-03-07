Oilers Make Roster Moves, Jordan Eberle on Trade Deadline Radar

The Edmonton Oilers just reassigned Dylan Holloway to the AHL. He will join Sam Gagner in Bakersfield as the next two days require the organization to have as much cap flexibility as possible. The thought is that Edmonton is going after a depth defenseman. That much was confirmed by general manager Ken Holland. But, it’s also believed Holland is keeping his eyes open for a winger. Jordan Eberle is being linked in trade discussions on Thursday morning.

Oilers now with just a little over $2.1 million in deadline space, are looking to make a move as teams around them get better. The Vegas Golden Knights added Noah Hanifin on Wednesday. It doesn’t sound like they’re done. Vancouver is said to be hot after Jake Guentzel, having already made a few moves. Eberle would be an upgrade in Edmonton’s top six.

Ken Holland Jordan Eberle Oilers NHL trade deadline

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff notes:

Believe Oilers are one of the teams keeping an eye on Kraken and Jordan Eberle situation. Seattle and Eberle are working on an extension, but it sounds like term is the hang-up. If Seattle doesn’t have Eberle signed, he will be moved prior to Friday’s deadline.

Eberle Is a Long Shot For Oilers

Not only do the Oilers need to think about Eberle possibly signing in Seattle, (which is his preference), but they need to make the cap work for money. This involves a third team and salary retention. The Oilers can add up to $8 million in cap hits prior to the deadline if they use 75% retention on the deals. Thus, a lot is still possible.

Does that include a reunion in Edmonton with Eberle in the top six playing beside Leon Draisaitl?

Next: Oilers, Ducks, and Lightning Deal Leaves Room for Another Trade