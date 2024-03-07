Avalanche Acquire Trenin From Predators in Trade

The Colorado Avalanche have acquired center Yakov Trenin from the Nashville Predators in a trade on Thursday. As part of the deal, the Avalanche will also acquire defensive prospect Graham Sward. In return, the Predators obtained recently signed Jeremy Hanzel and a 2025 third-rounder.
What the Avalanche Acquired in Trenin and Sward
The main highlight of the deal, Trenin, has tallied 14 points in 60 total games, putting him on pace for 19 points in 82 games. Ever since entering the Predators organization, Trenin has put up 79 points in 283 games played. He is currently on an expiring deal of $1.45 million AAV, listing him as a UFA this offseason.
Sward is an unsigned defenseman, drafted by the Predators in the 2022 draft with their 146th overall pick. He is a strong 6’6” defender with a tendency to play the puck efficiently. Sward is known for his defensive vision and zone abilities.
He is in second place for points by a defenseman in the WHL for the 23-24 season.
What the Predators Acquired in Hanzel
The Predators acquired Hanzel just hours after being signed to an entry-level contract. Hanzel is seen as an offensively skilled defenseman. He can easily trick other defenders into performing a wrong play and he can capitalize on it. Hanzel stands at a height of 6’1” and can lay the boom if he needs to.
The Predators will also receive a 2025 third-round pick. This gives them their second third-round selection for the draft.
How Does This Impact Both Teams?
The Avalanche have made it clear that they want their name carved on the Cup. With the addition of Trenin, the Avalanche have a physical player playing bottom-six minutes.
Trenin has provided the Predators with strong two-way skills. With his consistency being his strong suit, he has a good shot at bringing skill to the bottom-six.
The Predators will be acquiring a strong offensive defenseman with Hanzel. The Sward, a lefty, is being traded away. Hanzel, also a lefty, will fit his role once he is eligible to play in the AHL.
