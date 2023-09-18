Philadelphia Flyers Make Trade Offer For Senators’ Shane Pinto

According to Bruce Garrioch’s report in the Ottawa Sun, the Ottawa Senators are still in the process of securing a contract for Shane Pinto before the commencement of training camp this Thursday. General Manager Pierre Dorion had previously stated his commitment to signing the 22-year-old restricted free-agent center. But, when speaking to the media this past week, he noted that the restricted free agent, who scored 20 goals and had 45 points last season, doesn’t have a deal in place. Dorion told a crowd at Mayor Mark Sutcliffe’s breakfast Thursday at city hall that the club is “working hard” to get Pinto signed.

Meanwhile, a couple of teams have reached out to the Senators about Pinto’s contract expectations. These teams have been advised to engage with Dorion directly if they wish to pursue a deal.

Shane Pinto Ottawa Senators rumors

According to Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period, the Philadelphia Flyers extended an offer to the Senators. The proposed deal included sending Mathieu Joseph, who carries a $2.95 million salary for the next three years, to Philadelphia as a cap-clearing move alongside Pinto. While the report does not specify the details of Philadelphia’s return, Di Marco mentions that it would have likely involved a current roster player.

However, it appears that Philadelphia has since shifted its focus, as they did not receive a timely response from Ottawa regarding the offer. Consequently, the Flyers have moved on from pursuing this particular trade scenario.

There have been indications of interest from the Boston Bruins as well but it remains highly improbable that the Bruins would be able to make that work under their salary cap.

Instead, it is anticipated that Pinto will eventually sign with the Senators and assume a significant role on their third line, making him a valuable asset to the team’s future plans. Pinto faces limited negotiation leverage, and he cannot receive an offer sheet from other teams due to his status.

