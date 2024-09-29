A mix of standout performances, injuries, and lineup experiments has marked the Toronto Maple Leafs’ preseason. These have led to several critical decisions the coaching staff must make before the 2024-25 regular season starts. Here’s a look at the major decisions facing the team as the preseason winds down.

Decision One: Who Makes the Opening Night Roster?

With injuries impacting key players like Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Calle Jarnkrok, the Maple Leafs coaching staff has been forced to adjust the lineup throughout the preseason. This has opened opportunities for fringe players and prospects to make their case for a roster spot.

Nick Robertson: With Robertson playing his best hockey of the preseason, his speed, forechecking, and goal-scoring touch has made a strong case for him to start the season in the NHL. However, his injury history remains a concern, so the team must weigh his high upside against potential health risks.

Easton Cowan: Another young player standing out is Cowan. His chemistry with Marner and Domi has been noticeable, giving him a legitimate shot at cracking the roster. He’s been fun to watch but only produced his first point last night against the Montréal Canadiens. Will the Maple Leafs keep him on the roster or decide he needs more development time?

Decision Two: How to Manage the Blue Line Depth?

The team’s defensive pairings are becoming more apparent, with defensemen like Morgan Rielly, Chris Tanev, and Oliver Ekman-Larsson logging heavy minutes in preseason games. However, questions still linger about the depth of the blue line.

Timothy Liljegren’s improved defensive awareness has been shown in subtle plays, like boxing out opponents to allow safer puck clears. Can he continue this development into the regular season, and will he be trusted with top-four minutes?

In a nice touch, and last night’s game against the Canadiens, Simon Benoit wore the letter “A” as an assistant captain. Since Quebec is his home province, how fitting was that? As far as the regular season goes, will the team trust him as a regular or use him more as a rotational option? His minutes have fluctuated, so the Maple Leafs must decide how much responsibility he can handle. Can he prove he deserves more?

Decision Three: Who Becomes the Starting Goaltender in 2024-25?

Anthony Stolarz and Matt Murray have all seen limited action in the preseason. But all goaltenders have had pretty solid showings. Deciding who will take the net is crucial with the regular season fast approaching. Dennis Hildeby had an outstanding night and the crease against the Canadians, but he’s ticketed before the AHL at the Toronto Marlies.

Joseph Woll might still expected to be the Maple Leafs’ starter, but if injuries arise or performance falters, could either Stolarz or Murray step into a more significant role? The coaching staff must weigh their preseason performances when making this decision.

Decision Four: Navigating the Injury Bug

Injuries have already hit the Maple Leafs hard, with top players like Matthews, Nylander, and Tavares dealing with issues. Although all these seem under control, managing player health will be critical, especially as the regular season nears. Fortunately, the younger depth players have bought into head coach Craig Berube‘s system. That bodes well for the team if injuries do happen.

William Nylander is among the many Maple Leafs players to have injury scares this preseason.

The coaching staff must balance giving ice time to healthy players like Mitch Marner while ensuring that others don’t rush back too quickly and risk long-term health problems.

Final Thoughts: Big Decisions Ahead for Maple Leafs

With only a few games left in the preseason, the Maple Leafs coaching staff has critical decisions regarding the roster, defensive pairings, goaltending, and managing injuries. The final preseason games against the Detroit Red Wings will give them a clearer picture. Still, with several standout performances, they have a solid foundation to build upon as the regular season approaches.

After last night’s game, the Maple Leafs will have four days of practice before traveling to Detroit for the final two preseason games. Saturday’s game could be the last chance for some players on the roster bubble to make their case. Expect roster cuts before Thursday’s game against Detroit.

