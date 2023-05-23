The Florida Panthers are making headlines in the Eastern Conference NHL playoff final, taking a commanding 3-0 series lead with a 1-0 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 3. This playoff run has been nothing short of remarkable for the Panthers, who, after upsetting the President Trophy winners in the Boston Bruins and then the favorited Toronto Maple Leafs now find themselves on the brink of securing a spot in the ultimate showdown.

Matthew Tkachuk and Sam Bennett had the assists on the Sam Reinhart goal for Florida.

Carolina’s star players, including Sebastian Aho, Teuvo Teravainen, Martin Necas, and Jesperi Kotkaniemi, have struggled to find the back of the net when it mattered most. And, while Sergei Bobrovsky has put up all-timer numbers in his last 11 playoff games, the Canes’ failure to overcome the formidable presence of the veteran netminder and his well-rounded Panthers is being regarded as inexcusable. Many are suggesting that it may be time for the Hurricanes to consider breaking up their core forward group.

THE FLORIDA PANTHERS TAKE A 3-0 SERIES LEAD! pic.twitter.com/1zUuIciqaV — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 23, 2023

Bobrovsky’s performance in the series has been outstanding, displaying unwavering confidence on the ice and emphasizing the team’s collective effort in his post-game interviews. He seems to be in a league of his own, with Carolina’s forwards unable to find any success during 5-on-5 play throughout the action played in the Eastern Conference finals so far. The Hurricanes are struggling to buy a goal against Bobrovsky, who recorded his first career playoff shutout in Game 3.

Furthermore, the Panthers’ impressive 3-0 series lead marks their second consecutive series in which they have achieved such dominance. Their triumph in this playoff run has brought them within one win of reaching the Cup Final for the first time in 27 years. The stakes are high, and the Panthers are determined to capitalize on their current momentum.

Sergei Bobrovsky earns shutout in Game 3 for the Florida Panthers

Barkov Goes Down With an Injury

However, there is a concern for the Panthers as their captain, Aleksander Barkov, left Game 3 during the first period due to a lower-body injury. Barkov’s absence for the majority of the game raises questions about his availability moving forward. He is currently listed as questionable, leaving fans and teammates anxious about his potential impact on the remainder of the series.

Head coach Paul Maurice joked with media after the game, that he had no update on Barkov, saying he had to leave for a neighbor’s Bar Mitzvah and ‘didn’t want to disappoint the kids.’

As the Panthers inch closer to a historic Cup Final appearance, the team’s performance thus far has been nothing short of spectacular. With Bobrovsky’s exceptional goaltending, the struggles of Carolina’s superstars, and the potential setback of Barkov’s injury, the stage is set for an exciting conclusion to this Eastern Conference NHL playoff final. The Panthers have their sights set on victory, and the Hurricanes must find a way to mount a remarkable comeback to keep their championship hopes alive.

Next: Maple Leafs’ Chaotic Season: Ups, Downs & Now Outs