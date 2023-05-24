Vegas Golden Knights Dominate Game 3, Look to Sweep Series

With plenty of storylines to take away from the game, the Vegas Golden Knights delivered a resounding 4-0 victory over the Dallas Stars in Game 3 of the Western Conference Final. With this win, the Golden Knights now hold a commanding 3-0 lead in the series and will look to close things out, potentially meeting the Florida Panthers in the Final, who look to do the same.
The game showcased exceptional goaltending from Adin Hill, who earned a shutout with an impressive 34 saves. When asked about his performance, he noted, “I guess everything was hitting me tonight.”
Right from the opening puck drop, the Golden Knights showed their determination to take control of the game. Jonathan Marchessault, Ivan Barbashev, and William Carrier wasted no time, scoring three quick goals within the first eight minutes. This early offensive onslaught caught the Stars off guard and left them facing an uphill battle for the remainder of the game. Midway through the second period, Alex Pietrangelo added to the lead, extending Vegas’ advantage to an insurmountable 4-0.
Things got rough in the later minutes of the contest but the Golden Knights stayed focused. Nic Hague noted, “We did exactly what we needed to do. We stuck together, scored some big goals, and when they started to run around we kept pushing forward. You win as a team like that.” Head coach Bruce Cassidy said, “We did it by playing the way we want to play and that’s the encouraging part.”
With the win, the Golden Knights find themselves on the cusp of completing a remarkable series sweep in Game 4, scheduled to take place at the American Airlines Center on Thursday. The series heads into its first opportunity for elimination and the Dallas Stars face an uphill battle, compounded by injuries, goaltender changes, and offensive struggles. The stage is set for an exciting conclusion to this Western Conference Final.
Controversy Surrounds Jamie Benn
The game was not without its controversies. Dallas Stars captain, Jamie Benn, committed a flagrant cross-check to the neck of Mark Stone, resulting in a 5-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. Benn’s actions not only cost his team the game but also potentially the entire series. Surprisingly, he declined to address the media following the game, which raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about his mindset.
Many are wondering if a suspension might be coming.
