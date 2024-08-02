The Columbus Dispatch’s Brian Hedger (story behind a paywall) reports that Columbus Blue Jackets GM Don Waddell has noted a sluggish trade market for Patrik Laine. So far, only one team has expressed interest in the 26-year-old winger. He could make a deal if he was willing to retain a chunk of Laine’s salary, but Waddell isn’t at that point in trade talks yet.
Waddell isn’t surprised by the lack of activity, suggesting that the timing within the offseason may contribute to the slow pace of negotiations. He remarked, “If I wanted to eat half, I could’ve traded him by now, but that’s not my first choice.” As for which team reached out, there could be several potential suitors, but without salary retention, it widdles the field down tremendously.
Teams like the Montreal Canadiens, Pittsburgh Penguins, and Buffalo Sabres have all been rumored. It’s not likely that serious talks have happened with any of those teams.
A Patrik Laine Trade Might Take Some Time
Laine requested a trade this spring and recently completed the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program, which allowed Waddell to engage in discussions about potential trade destinations with him. That process has now begun. Still, teams aren’t exactly conducting a great deal of hockey business these days and while fans and media have been speculating about the best landing spots for Laine, several complexities complicate a possible deal.
A primary obstacle is Laine’s contract, which carries an $8 million average annual value through the 2025-26 season. Additionally, he has a 10-team no-trade list, which further narrows potential suitors. This not to mention teams have serious concerns about his up-and-down production and how quickly he’ll be able to bounce back to the former player he used to be.
Waddell will continue to pursue trade possibilities and perhaps he gets more flexible as time goes by. Until then, both fans and analysts will be keenly watching for any developments regarding Laine’s future with the Blue Jackets.
