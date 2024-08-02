Bowman Should Fix Oilers’ Other Issue Before Draisaitl Extension

In his inaugural move as General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers, Stan Bowman might be trying to get Leon Draisaitl signed to a long-term extension. But, perhaps that’s not the move. Instead, Bowman might want to address a long-standing concern that has frustrated fans for several seasons: the right side of the defense.

While a contract extension for star player Draisaitl remains a priority, Bowman has to be keenly aware that upgrading the blue line could quickly win over a skeptical fan base.

Stan Bowman Edmonton Oilers new GM

In a recent article, Allan Mitchell of The Athletic noted the urgency among Oilers fans for a reliable right defenseman on the second pairing. While the Oilers must get a Philip Broberg contract signed, the current internal options of Broberg—a left-handed defenseman playing on his off-side—and Cody Ceci, who has struggled in tough minutes alongside Darnell Nurse, have not instilled confidence. Broberg might be the solution, but that’s not a given.

Mitchell writes, “For Oilers fans, the urgency surrounding right defence on the second pairing has reached fever pitch.”

How Does Bowman Fix This Problem in Edmonton?

Again, the first thing Bowman should do is get a contract done with Broberg. From there, addressing the right defense spot is not just about plugging a gap; it’s about finding a player who can bring stability and strength to a position that has been a weak link. Mitchell cited a trade Bowman made when he first took over in Chicago, adding Nick Leddy in a trade that included multiple pieces. It would be a Leddy-type acquisition that Bowman should be on the hunt for.

This means thoroughly assessing the current roster, followed by targeted moves in the trade market or free agency. Considering the Oilers don’t have much left in terms of cap space (they are over) it might be a trade or a PTO that helps Bowman find what he needs. If successful, Bowman can quickly earn the trust and support of the Edmonton fan base, setting a positive tone for his GM tenure and demonstrating his commitment to addressing the team’s most pressing needs.

