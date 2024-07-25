Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction

An online petition has been gaining momentum surrounding the Edmonton Oilers’ most recent front-office move. The petition was created on July 1, but since the announcement of Stan Bowman being named the new General Manager and Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations for the organization, the number of signatures has skyrocketed.

On Wednesday morning, Oilers fans woke up to the news that the team hired Bowman as their new GM. Bowman last worked in the NHL as the GM for the Chicago Blackhawks, before resigning following the lawsuit claiming the team’s mismanagement of sexual assault allegations. The former player, Kyle Beach, alleged that former Blackhawks’ video coach Brad Aldrich, sexually abused him on various occasions in 2010. Blackhawks team personnel were made aware of these allegations but chose to not address the situation right away, due to the team being in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Chicago would end up winning the Stanley Cup that year, but the team still did not address these serious allegations.

In 2021, a four-month investigation was made into the allegations from 11 years ago. The conclusions were that multiple members of that team insufficiently responded to the manner effectively. As a result, the Blackhawks were fined $2 million and Bowman would end up leaving the organization.

Jeff Jackson Stan Bowman Oilers GM

Out of the NHL since 2021, Bowman was reinstated by the league on July 1st for permission to look for NHL opportunities once again.

Oilers Fans Upset and Outraged Following Bowman’s Hiring

At the time of this article, the petition on Change.org has almost 4000 4700 individual signatures. The petition was re-released just hours after the team announced Bowman’s hiring. Over 1200 people signed on Wednesday alone.

Oilers fans have been going to social media to express their displeasure and anger over this controversial decision. While everyone is entitled to second chances, many people believe that what Bowman was involved with in 2010 is inexcusable and simply has no place in hockey today. The Blackhawks’ lack of action combined with the trauma the victims have gone through all these years has fueled the backlash against this move.

The Edmonton Oilers introduced Stan Bowman to the media on Wednesday and the new GM and Executive Vice President talked his past mistakes.

It certainly is a head-scratching decision. Before today, the Oilers were having a good offseason with many smart additions. Fans were feeling quite good about the team’s outlook and finding a new GM was the only major item left to cross off their list. Giving Bowman a major role as GM and POHO considering his situation is a puzzling move.

Unfortunately, it looks like many Oilers fans have now begun to question the team’s leadership. It seemed like Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson already had Bowman in mind as the ideal candidate from the beginning, given his experience in the league and winning pedigree. Only time will tell to see how this plays out, but the controversy will always be there.

