Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers

When the questions about Kyle Beach and the lessons Stan Bowman will take from his time in Chicago and two years away from the NHL, the conversation pivoted to the future of the Edmonton Oilers during the media conference on Wednesday. Bowman was asked about the pending contract negotiations for some star players, namely Leon Draisaitl, and Bowman hinted as to his plans.
“Leon’s a star player,” Bowman started. “He’s top priority for me. I want Leon to be an Oiler for life.”
Bowman talked about watching Leon play and how good a player he is and then went into the fact that both Draisaitl and McDavid can do something so few players can do, which is elevate their level of play during the playoffs. He said both players are a big part of what they are trying to do but noted that it takes a full team to win.
What Do Bowman’s Comments Tell Us About the Oilers Plans?
The first thing we can deduce here is that Edmonton is prioritizing a long-term deal for Draisaitl. If the comments that they want him to be an Oiler for life is a hint, Edmonton and Draisaitl’s camp are likely working on a long-term, eight-year extension. Bob Stauffer recently noted that “It would not surprise me if Leon were to be signed to an extension shortly.” This came out during comments when discussing the Bowman hire.
Jeff Jackson said that he and Bowman will work together to negotiate these contracts and while Bowman will take the lead, he’ll be there to support. Speculation is that this is going to fall in somewhere around the $13 million mark per season over eight seasons. The negotiating will be trying to get Leon as close to or lower than that with a focus on ensuring the franchise can add those auxiliary pieces that will keep the team competitive.
Next: Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction
More News
-
NHL News/ 9 hours ago
Hockey Fans React to Rumor Jeff Marek and Sportsnet Cut Ties
Hockey fans are reacting to rumors and a report that Jeff Marek and Sportsnet...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 10 hours ago
Bowman Hints at Length of Leon Draisaitl Extension with Oilers
During his introductory press conference, Stan Bowman hinted at the ideal length of a...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Oilers Fans Petition to Fire Stan Bowman Gains Traction
The Edmonton Oilers have hired Stan Bowman as their 11th GM in franchise history,...
-
Buffalo Sabres/ 1 day ago
Buffalo Sabres Bet Big on Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen 5-Yr Contract
The Buffalo Sabres have secured their goaltending future by agreeing to terms with Ukko-Pekka...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 1 day ago
Will Fans Give Stan Bowman a Fair Shot to Be GM of the Oilers?
Will Edmonton Oilers fans give Stan Bowman a fair shot to be the best...
-
Carolina Hurricanes/ 2 days ago
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will a Team Offer Enough?
Evgeny Kuznetsov Open to NHL Deal: Will A Team Offer Enough?
-
NHL News/ 2 days ago
Marner’s Dilemma: Maple Leafs Legacy or Big Money Elsewhere?
For all one could say about the Toronto Maple Leafs Mitch Marner, it's hard...
-
Calgary Flames/ 3 days ago
Calgary Officially Reveals New NHL Arena Renderings
The reveal of Scotia Place, Calgary's new arena and entertainment district, was hosted by...
-
Edmonton Oilers/ 3 days ago
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: The Heartbeat of the Edmonton Oilers
The longest-tenured Oilers player, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins stayed loyal during his entire career. Let's take...
-
Columbus Blue Jackets/ 3 days ago
Blue Jackets Announce Dean Evason as New Head Coach
The Columbus Blue Jackets have announced that former Wild head coach Dean Evason will...