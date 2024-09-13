Oilers Young Stars Classic: Expect Matthew Savoie to Impress

The Edmonton Oilers will be keeping a close eye on Matthew Savoie during the rookie camp this week. Bob Stauffer said during a video hit from the Young Stars Classic in Penticton that there is an opportunity for the Oilers to have landed a potential top-six winger in the trade that saw the Oilers move Ryan McLeod to the Buffalo Sabres for Savoie.

Stauffer added that Savoie is a guy who has dominated offensively in the Western Hockey League with a couple of 90-point seasons. He noted, “I was a little bit surprised Buffalo moved him I understand why they went and got Ryan McLeod because they wanted to have some speed pace into their game. That said, I think… it’s going to be really intriguing..”

Stauffer predicts that Savoie could possibly play with another new prospect in Sam O’Reilly to start the rookie tournament. He noted that the Oilers have got four players here who had at least 90 points in the last season in major junior and it would not surprise, given the age of Savoie, that he would be one of the more dominant players here. “He’s a huge player for this Oilers organization and I wouldn’t rule him out of playing games in the NHL this season. But, I think if you look at what Dallas did with Logan Stankhoven last year, he might be on a similar track for Matt Savoie.

What Kind Of Ceiling Does Matthew Savoie Have with Oilers?

He said Savoie lit it up and has great finish and a slick set of hands. He can process the game. He argued that Savoie could potentially be a top-six complimentary winger. Tony Brar said Savoie was shifty and produced 47 points and 23 games with Moosejaw last year in the WHL. Everyone on the panel believed Savoie could really impress this week.

It will be intriguing to see what the Oilers do with Savoie if he crushes it in rookie camp. Will they give him a shot to make the team? That’s his goal. Or, will they slow-play his development and make sure that when he comes up, he stays up?

