Top 2024-25 Oilers Prospects to Follow in Rookie Camp This Year

Earlier this week, the Edmonton Oilers released their rookie camp roster ahead of the 2024 Young Stars Classic. Every year prospects from the Vancouver Canucks, Calgary Flames, and Oilers all face off in a tournament that has seen the likes of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl take center stage. Only a select few from the rookie camp roster will be invited to their respective NHL training camps.

Let’s take a look at some notable Oilers prospects to keep an eye on during the 2024 Young Stars Classic and rookie camp.

Matthew Savoie

Starting with the offense, the most exciting new Oilers prospect is Matt Savoie. Acquired from the Buffalo Sabers during the offseason in a trade that saw Ryan McLeod leave the Oilers, the former 9th-overall pick in 2022, Savoie, has an impressive resume.

In 183 career WHL games, he logged 103 goals and 160 assists, combining for a staggering 263 career points. During his WHL tenure, Savoie averaged 1.44 points per game, a higher average than Taylor Hall, Matt Barzel, and most impressively, Leon Draisaitl.

Matt Savoie Edmonton Oilers

Sam O’Reilly

Another notable prospect on the offense side is 2024 32nd overall pick Sam O’Reilly. In one OHL season for the London Knights, O’Reilly has accumulated 23 goals and 36 assists, coupled with a +/- of +32. Furthermore, he posted 10 multipoint games last season as the London Knights took home the OHL championship.

The Oilers traded up to get O’Reilly in this year’s NHL Entry Draft and Bob Stauffer wonders if he’s a poor man’s version of Ryan O’Reilly. Saying that if he can give the Oilers half of what Ryan O’Reilly has done in the NHL, they’ll be extremely happy. He’s been getting better the more he plays and his trajectory keeps climbing.

It is expected he’ll go back to the OHL, but he has a chance to impress in his first NHL rookie camp.

Matvey Petrov

Rounding out the offense, the 180th overall pick in 2021, Matvey Petrov, is a name to keep an eye on. Playing two seasons with the North Bay Battalion in the OHL, Petrov amassed 183 career points in just 128 games, scoring 67 goals and recording 116 assists. In the 2022-2023 OHL season, Petrov ranked third in assists and 8th in points.

Matvey Petrov Oilers rookie camp

Edmonton Oilers Defensive Prospect

The offense is not the only area that holds exciting prospects. Defensemen and 56th overall pick in the 2023 draft, Beau Akey, is another name that shouldn’t be forgotten. Through his OHL career, Akey has logged 20 goals and 52 assists in 141 games. Prior to being injured last season, he was on pace to double his goals-per-game average. Scoring four goals and recording five assists in 14 games. His previous career high was 11 goals in 66 games.

Getting an invite to the Oilers training camp is a huge opportunity that Savoie, O’Reilly, Petrov, and Akey all look to accomplish. Having a strong performance in this weekend’s Young Stars Classic could help bolster an invite. With some notable names on the rookie camp roster, there’s a lot of exciting hockey coming in Edmonton’s future.

