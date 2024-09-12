Is This the Season for the Oilers and Leon Draisaitl?

Edmonton Oilers superstar Leon Draisaitl recently joined Sportsnet’s Ryan Leslie to reflect on the Oilers’ deep playoff run, the impact of new teammates, and the relief of having his contract situation resolved. Here’s what he had to say:
Adding New Talent After Oilers Game 7 Heartbreak
Draisaitl openly acknowledged the lingering pain of losing Game 7, emphasizing that the disappointment doesn’t fade until a team wins the Stanley Cup. However, he also highlighted the valuable lessons learned during the playoff run.
He noted explicitly, “You’re never going to get over that pain until you win the Stanley Cup,” Draisaitl said. “It was a great experience, and we learned much throughout the run. We can apply those lessons going into this season, hoping for a better ending next time.”
When asked about the Oilers’ offseason moves, Draisaitl expressed optimism about the team’s new additions, praising the skill and experience of the incoming players. He believes the team has strengthened its depth and is eager to see how they’ll contribute to its success.
“I think we’ve added a lot of great players and a lot of skill,” Draisaitl noted. “We’ve brought in some experienced guys, and our depth is good right now. It’s just a matter of finding our identity as a team and building a game we can rely on.”
Draisaitl Found Stability with His New Contract
With his contract situation settled, Draisaitl talked about the relief of having that chapter behind him. He expressed his commitment to the city of Edmonton and the Oilers organization and was excited to focus entirely on the upcoming season.
“It helps a lot,” he said. “When the puck drops, we all just play, but it’s nice to have the business side done. I’m committed to this city and this team, and it’s go-time. We’re ready to create an identity that’s hard to play against.”
Looking Forward to the Season
As the interview wrapped up, Draisaitl expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and the team’s goal of becoming a force on the ice. He focuses on building a winning mentality and creating a team identity that leads to consistent success.
“We’re just excited to get the season going and to create a team that can win many hockey games,” Draisaitl concluded.
