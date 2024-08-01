Oilers at Risk of Stuart Skinner Fatigue Being an Issue in 2024-25

The Edmonton Oilers are well-equipped at forward for the upcoming season. With Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl as their top-tier talent back and with new additions like Jeff Skinner and Viktor Arvidsson joining stars such as Zach Hyman, Evander Kane, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, they have ample depth in the top six. Scoring goals should not be a concern for the team.
The blue line remains a persistent concern, as the team lacks a true all-around star. While Evan Bouchard excels offensively and Mattias Ekholm is known for his intelligence and well-rounded play, Darnell Nurse has not developed into the top-two defender the Oilers were hoping for. Still, the group proved themselves to be more than capable of competing and with steps forward from Philip Broberg or an additional at the trade deadline, the defense shouldn’t be a huge concern.
The biggest question might still be in goal. Stuart Skinner took a big step forward and Calvin Pickard proved to be a capable backup, but Jack Campbell is gone and the prospect pool, while promising, isn’t proven. What happens if Skinner struggles?
Skinner Has Played a Lot of Hockey
Skinner has maintained consistently strong numbers since joining the NHL. Last season, he recorded a .901 save percentage in the playoffs, while his regular-season percentages were .905 for 2023-24 and .914 the season prior. In 2021-22, he posted a .913 save percentage, but with only 13 games played that season, it’s difficult to use those stats as a reliable benchmark. All signs point to Skinner being good again and with 132 games played in the previous two seasons, there’s no doubt he can handle the load.
At the same time, concerns may arise regarding Skinner’s fatigue. After taking over from Campbell and logging a significant amount of ice time, including mentally and physically demanding games, what is Skinner’s current status in terms of both his health and emotional well-being?
Test Pickard Early in the Oilers Season
The ideal scenario would involve Skinner playing about 52-55 games and Pickard taking on 27-30. If the Oilers can effectively manage Skinner’s starts and give Pickard even more opportunities, it would be beneficial. Pickard performed well in 23 games last season, boasting a 2.45 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. Head coach Kris Knoblauch should consider giving Pickard ample playing time early and often. Find out what the team has and what it doesn’t. Should the need arise to make a change, management will know.
Key to remember is that the Oilers are not just managing the regular season, but preparing for a long playoff run. Managing Skinner’s potential fatigue from the outset is the way to go.
