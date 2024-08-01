Jeff Marek’s Exit from Sportsnet Linked to NHL Draft Investigation

According to a report in The Athletic, Jeff Marek’s sudden departure from Sportsnet might be tied to an investigation into betting related to this year’s NHL Entry Draft. The Nevada Gaming Control Board, NHL, and Sportsnet all declined to comment on the matter, which could be an active investigation. Marek did not respond to inquiries either.

There was no evidence that Marek used the information to place wagers.



But because the draft and the pick tipping occurred in Las Vegas, it created a situation that ultimately led to Marek’s exit.



✍️ @katiejstrang | @RobsonDanhttps://t.co/txdUT2q0fU — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 1, 2024

Marek came under scrutiny during the first round of the draft for allegedly revealing to a friend which players teams were selecting moments before the picks were publicly announced. League and media sources reported that Marek informed Mark Seidel, a former NHL scout with the Minnesota Wild, about the picks in advance. This information helped Seidel prepare and provide analysis on social media, not for gambling purposes.

Seidel, who has known Marek for years and has appeared on podcasts with him to discuss prospects ahead of the annual draft, correctly predicted several picks on X (formerly Twitter). This accuracy raised concerns that Marek had informed Seidel of the teams’ choices. The NHL shared these concerns with the Nevada Gaming Control Board, which launched a further investigation.

Did Marek Really Do Anything Wrong?

Considering Marek is not known for gambling and there is no evidence suggesting any bets were placed, he was removed from Sportsnet because of the optics behind the network being in Las Vegas and the potential sharing of proprietary information with someone outside the company. The belief is that what Marek allegedly did potentially damaged the relationship between Sportsnet and the NHL. The NHL didn’t like it and Sportsnet acted, feeling as though they needed to salvage positive ties considering two years are remaining in a 12-year contract.

Jeff Marek NHL Draft betting investigation

As fans have pointed out on social media, plenty of media personalities post the results of the draft and other proprietary information before the NHL reveals things. That’s the nature of being “first” in the media business. In this case, Marek was simply telling a buddy, something he’s apparently done for years better to prepare him for his analysis on the show.

The article points out that Marek’s absence at Sportsnet is already being felt and that it’s not clear who will be brought in to fill the huge hole he leaves behind.

Next: New ESPN Ranking Article After McDavid’s Controversial Snub