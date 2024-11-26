Oilers Are Putting the Wrong Guy on the Power Play

Yesterday, Jason Gregor reported that the Edmonton Oilers’ first power-play unit would feature Corey Perry. While Perry is a versatile player capable of filling various roles, he may not be the right fit for this critical spot. Instead of Perry, Jeff Skinner should be given the chance to un-track his offensive game and get his confidence back.

Skinner is one of the NHL’s most consistent offensive players, with six 30-goal seasons and a career-high 40 goals in 2018-19. Despite his impressive track record, his production has faltered since joining the Oilers. Through 22 games this season, Skinner has only managed seven points. Could the issue lie in how Edmonton is using him? By keeping Skinner off the team’s top power-play unit, the Oilers might be stifling his confidence and ability to contribute offensively.



Skinner Has a History as an Elite Scorer

Few players have the offensive pedigree Skinner brings. His ability to find open space, unleash a quick and deceptive shot, and thrive in high-pressure moments has made him a consistent scoring threat. In his last season with the Buffalo Sabres, Skinner scored 11 of his 35 goals on the power play, proving how lethal he can be in a man-advantage situation.

In Edmonton, he’s been underutilized in this area. Instead of giving Skinner prime offensive opportunities, the Oilers have leaned on Corey Perry, a veteran whose skill set could be used in many other ways. Instead, why not utilize the dynamic talents of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl to get a potential scorer in Skinner going again? It would help the entire team.

Three Reasons Why Skinner Makes Sense on the Top Power Play

The Oilers’ power play is already strong, with McDavid and Draisaitl orchestrating plays that leave opponents confused and scrambling. Adding Skinner’s scoring touch would force defenders to spread even thinner.

Here are three reasons why Skinner fits perfectly on the power play. First, Skinner has a quick release. His shot is tailor-made for McDavid’s pinpoint setups. Second, Skinner excels at finding soft spots in coverage, making him a constant scoring threat. He’s been doing it all his career. Playing with the man advantage would give him more chances to ply his trade.

Jeff Skinner should be on the Oilers’ top power play.

Finally, reason three is that Skinner is languishing, and a boost of confidence could pull him out of his funk. Because power-play goals often come easier than even-strength goals, working on the power play could help Skinner regain his scoring rhythm and bolster his overall contribution.

The Risks of Using Skinner Are Small, the Rewards Big

By giving Skinner a shot on the top unit, the Oilers would experiment with a low-risk, high-reward scenario. If it works, the team unlocks a secondary scoring threat, giving opponents another weapon to account for. If it doesn’t, they can always revert to their current setup.

Beyond the power play, a confident Skinner could provide much-needed scoring depth at even strength. Edmonton’s success hinges on McDavid, Draisaitl, and secondary pieces stepping up. The more scorers the Oilers can muster, the more difficult they’d be to play against. Placing Skinner on the first power-play unit could rejuvenate his game, elevate an already dominant unit, and give the Oilers a critical scoring depth for postseason success.

Will the Oilers make the bold move to unlock Jeff Skinner’s potential? Or will they stick with the status quo and risk leaving a proven scorer untapped?

